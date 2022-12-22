ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:22 p.m. EST

Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants. PARIS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris told investigators that he wanted to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself. Prosecutors say he killed three and wounded three others, and then was disarmed and subdued by one of the injured victims. The 69-year-old suspect was detained at the scene of Friday’s shooting and transferred Saturday to psychiatric care. His name has not been released. He faces potential charges of murder and attempted murder with a racist motive. He told investigators that he developed a pathological hatred toward migrants and foreigners after being targeted by a burglary in 2016. The killing rocked the Kurdish community in France.
Ethiopia govt team in rebel Tigray after Nov 2 peace deal

A high-level Ethiopian team arrived Monday in the capital of rebel-held Tigray for a first official visit following a peace deal aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict. "We believe (the visit) is a milestone in the peace agreement to end the war in/on Tigray," Getachew said in a tweet. 
North Korean drones breach South Korea airspace in 'clear act of provocation'

South Korea said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated its air space.This is the first time since 2017 that North Korean drones entered its rival’s airspace.At the time, a suspected North Korean drone was found crashed in South Korea, after which military officials said that the drone photographed a US missile defence system in the South.In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday. One drone...
They put their lives on the line for America - then got deported. Now 94,000 veterans could finally come home

For Hector Barajas, it was a long and winding journey to become a full US citizen. Even a stint in the military didn’t seem to promise any guarantees. He came to the US with his family at the age of 7 from Zacatecas, Mexico, and was a US permanent resident. As a teenager, he joined the Army as soon as he could, seeking new opportunities.“I wanted to be a GI Joe, but also I wanted to serve my country,” he tells The Independent. “I wanted to get away from the environment I was growing up in. Compton, California, was...
