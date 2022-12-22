‘Changed forever’: Procession held on 1-year mark of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin’s death

CHARLOTTE — Thursday marks one year since Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin was killed in the line of duty.

Goodwin was working the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 when she was hit and killed by a tractor trailer in the early hours of Dec. 22, 2021. She had just returned from maternity leave for her third child with her husband, Charlotte firefighter Brenton Goodwin.

On Thursday, CMPD held a procession at around 3:30 a.m. -- around the time Goodwin was killed -- to honor her life. The morning was filled with sadness and gratitude for Goodwin’s sacrifice. The dark knight was illuminated with candles and blue lights.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura was there that day. He could see countless CMPD, highway patrol and firefighter vehicles in the procession. They all volunteered to participate.

Thursday began with a ceremony at CMPD’s headquarters before the procession moved toward the location of the crash. On the route, Charlotte Fire displayed a massive American flag that was hung from a fire engine in Goodwin’s honor. The truck was sitting on the bridge that was renamed after Goodwin this year.

The procession ended at CMPD’s University Division -- where Goodwin served her city for six years.

At the scene, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Goodwin’s family was still grieving and so was the department.

“What we went through last year, our department was changed forever,” Jennings said. “The family of Mia Goodwin was changed forever and that moment doesn’t fall short on us.”

He recognized her legacy of service and shared his appreciation of how Charlotte rallied around the Goodwin family in the wake of tragedy.

“I’m elated to see our community once again stepped up and there was an outpouring of support that was just incredible,” Jennings said. “It confirms my reason to be here in Charlotte.”

Jennings said he’s moved by the first responders who volunteered to participate.

“We want to make sure we keep her memory alive at CMPD,” Jennings said.

Jennings also talked about the safety improvements on the force since Officer Goodwin’s death. He said he wanted to make sure what happened to her would never happen again.

“If you notice, some of our police cars have additional markings on the back of them,” Jennings pointed out.

He said the change was made to ensure they’re warning drivers well in advance that there’s a collision up ahead.

CMPD charged one of the truck drivers involved in the crash, 50-year-old Daniel Leon Morgan, in the case. He was indicted by a grand jury in January and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

