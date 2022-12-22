ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Changed forever’: Procession held on 1-year mark of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin’s death

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nI5Rh_0jr9N8MZ00

CHARLOTTE — Thursday marks one year since Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin was killed in the line of duty.

Goodwin was working the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 when she was hit and killed by a tractor trailer in the early hours of Dec. 22, 2021. She had just returned from maternity leave for her third child with her husband, Charlotte firefighter Brenton Goodwin.

(PHOTOS: CMPD holds procession on 1-year mark of Officer Mia Goodwin’s death)

  • Who was Mia Goodwin, the CMPD officer who died in I-85 crash?

On Thursday, CMPD held a procession at around 3:30 a.m. -- around the time Goodwin was killed -- to honor her life. The morning was filled with sadness and gratitude for Goodwin’s sacrifice. The dark knight was illuminated with candles and blue lights.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura was there that day. He could see countless CMPD, highway patrol and firefighter vehicles in the procession. They all volunteered to participate.

Thursday began with a ceremony at CMPD’s headquarters before the procession moved toward the location of the crash. On the route, Charlotte Fire displayed a massive American flag that was hung from a fire engine in Goodwin’s honor. The truck was sitting on the bridge that was renamed after Goodwin this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enz7l_0jr9N8MZ00

The procession ended at CMPD’s University Division -- where Goodwin served her city for six years.

At the scene, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Goodwin’s family was still grieving and so was the department.

“What we went through last year, our department was changed forever,” Jennings said. “The family of Mia Goodwin was changed forever and that moment doesn’t fall short on us.”

He recognized her legacy of service and shared his appreciation of how Charlotte rallied around the Goodwin family in the wake of tragedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRyPw_0jr9N8MZ00

“I’m elated to see our community once again stepped up and there was an outpouring of support that was just incredible,” Jennings said. “It confirms my reason to be here in Charlotte.”

Jennings said he’s moved by the first responders who volunteered to participate.

“We want to make sure we keep her memory alive at CMPD,” Jennings said.

Jennings also talked about the safety improvements on the force since Officer Goodwin’s death. He said he wanted to make sure what happened to her would never happen again.

“If you notice, some of our police cars have additional markings on the back of them,” Jennings pointed out.

He said the change was made to ensure they’re warning drivers well in advance that there’s a collision up ahead.

CMPD charged one of the truck drivers involved in the crash, 50-year-old Daniel Leon Morgan, in the case. He was indicted by a grand jury in January and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte artist creates portrait to honor fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQuK8_0jr9N8MZ00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

CMPD investigating death in northeast Charlotte on Christmas morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. He had appeared to suffer head trauma, police told WBTV.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating a homicide near the SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the Providence Division. One person is dead and police have taken a person of interest into custody. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 4 a.m. on Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

FBI perspective on Madalina Cojocari missing person's case

In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 13 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Church fire may take entire night to control, Gastonia fire says

GASTONIA, N.C. — Firefighters with the Gastonia Fire Department responded to a church fire on the 4700 block of York Road on Sunday. Pictures shared by the fire department show the exterior damage to Place Church off York Highway. Gastonia firefighters are still on the scene and are expected...
GASTONIA, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman

Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Kwanzaa celebrations kick off in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Kwanzaa Charlotte has announced the return of its citywide celebrations for 2022. Residents are warmly invited to join in on the historical, educational, and artistic programs. Organizers said daily celebrations will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., beginning on Dec. 26. Celebrations will continue until...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
122K+
Followers
142K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy