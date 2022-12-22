Seasonable weather rings in holidays

The scent of pine and the quiet of the season gave way the smell of exhaust fumes and the sounds of snow plows and snow blowers as Waconia dug out from heavy snow last Thursday and Friday, and prepared to do the same again this week.

Some 6-8 inches of wet snow fell here last week and more than two feet in Duluth.

The light but steady snowfall had city plows and residents blowing or shoveling steadily for a couple days. It also marked the first snow day of the season for Waconia schools.

The wet snow was more challenging to plow, but warmer daytime temperatures made for clearer roads and less salt use, according to Craig Eldred, Waconia Public Services director.

Still, city crews applied 45,350 pounds of salt and pre-treatment material during the prolonged snowy period that continued into the weekend. And Public Works staff and contract hauling crews put in more than 400 hours and traveled more than 1,300 miles around the city to clear the snow.

Meanwhile, more snow was coming down Monday and a major snowstorm was forecast for midweek. And the first extreme cold of the season is here too with sub-zero nighttime temperatures expected through Christmas Day.