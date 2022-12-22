Waconia budget pitch reflects numerous factors

The Waconia City Council and residents got a final review of the city’s proposed 2023 budget at a meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, also referred to as a truth-in-taxation hearing.

The city is proposing a nearly $6.5 million general operating levy and $3.7 million special debt levy for a total levy of around $10.2 million next year. That’s about a $1.2 million increase over 2022 – almost $500,000 on the operations side and $700,000 on the debt levy.

Some reasons for the increases highlighted at the meeting include: major investments like new fire station and infrastructure projects; other capital projects at City Hall, Public Services, Safari Island at the ice arena; some capital equipment replacement; playground, trail and sidewalk improvements; and changes to employee related expenses.

The changes include a 2.5 percent cost of living adjustment for city employees, some position market adjustments, and a 6 percent increase in the cost of health benefits. The city also will hire three new positions: a finance clerk, lead maintenance worker and assistant public services director.

The budget development process starts in February each year and the city receives property valuation numbers from Carver County in August to build its preliminary levy, according to Amanda Ortloff, assistant finance director.

The city’s overall taxable market value increased 21.65 percent from 2022 and the average valued home in Waconia increased by approximately 25 percent. The current average valued home is about $418,500.

The budget levy and property tax valuations prompted remarks and questions from three residents who spoke at the meeting.

“We’re becoming a little Edina,” one resident charged.

“Only the wealthy will be able to afford to live here… People with fixed budgets are going to start to look elsewhere,” said another.

Residents also raised questions about the city’s equipment replacement policy and investments in Safari Island and the ice arena.

One resident posed a question about the number of homes in Waconia above the average home price of $418,500 and the number below.

Answer: Based on information from the Carver County Assessor’s office there are 2,382 residential single-unit properties below the average of $418,500, one at the average, and 1,870 properties above the average of $418,500, according to Ortloff.

Property tax spikes are a condition that has drawn ire and concern this year all across the Twin Cities metropolitan area and beyond. As reported in Sunday’s Minneapolis StarTribune, many local governments that held off on tax levy increases during the pandemic are now being forced to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, the hot real estate market and surging home prices in recent years mean many homeowners have seen their assessed values go up even though they may not be planning to sell.

In fact, given increased market valuations, Waconia’s overall tax rate is actually going down, it was pointed out at last week’s meeting – although one individual argued at the meeting that the city “shouldn’t be taking all the money from home value increases.”

Some council members noted that the city has worked hard to try to keep budgets flat, or on the order of 2-5 percent increases, but that the 2023 budget reflects needed investments for the future.

The council is scheduled adopt the 2023 final budget and levy ats Dec. 19 meeting.

In terms of city utility rates, the average utility bill is expected to increase from $86.29 a month to $91.97 per month.

Sheriff’s report

The city council at its Nov. 5 meeting also heard the November sheriff’s report from Sgt. Tyler Stahn. Here are a few highlights.

Thanksgiving weekend was quiet with only six disturbance calls and no DWIs in the city. There were 5 DWIs in the county and 478 statewide.

Law enforcement call review:

• 479 total calls for service, including 77 medicals, 29 suspicious activity, 15 disturbances, 8 mental health

• 5 calls generating arrests

• 241 traffic-related calls for service, including 119 traffic stops, 10 driving complaints, 19 property damage crashes, 2 minor injury crashes and 54 winter parking citations.

Law enforcement continued with its “Coffee with Cop program at Auburn Meadows, discussing senior scams

Law enforcement also continues school lunches with students in Waconia. At Southview, police partnered with Fire and Public Works on fire and winter safety training with each grade.

New staff have been announced to serve Waconia starting Jan. 16, 2023. They are: Gerhardt Buckentin, Jesse Lee, Garrett Corkins and Thomas Roble.