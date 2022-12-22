ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

Waconia budget pitch reflects numerous factors

By By Al Lohman
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 4 days ago

The Waconia City Council and residents got a final review of the city’s proposed 2023 budget at a meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, also referred to as a truth-in-taxation hearing.

The city is proposing a nearly $6.5 million general operating levy and $3.7 million special debt levy for a total levy of around $10.2 million next year. That’s about a $1.2 million increase over 2022 – almost $500,000 on the operations side and $700,000 on the debt levy.

Some reasons for the increases highlighted at the meeting include: major investments like new fire station and infrastructure projects; other capital projects at City Hall, Public Services, Safari Island at the ice arena; some capital equipment replacement; playground, trail and sidewalk improvements; and changes to employee related expenses.

The changes include a 2.5 percent cost of living adjustment for city employees, some position market adjustments, and a 6 percent increase in the cost of health benefits. The city also will hire three new positions: a finance clerk, lead maintenance worker and assistant public services director.

The budget development process starts in February each year and the city receives property valuation numbers from Carver County in August to build its preliminary levy, according to Amanda Ortloff, assistant finance director.

The city’s overall taxable market value increased 21.65 percent from 2022 and the average valued home in Waconia increased by approximately 25 percent. The current average valued home is about $418,500.

The budget levy and property tax valuations prompted remarks and questions from three residents who spoke at the meeting.

“We’re becoming a little Edina,” one resident charged.

“Only the wealthy will be able to afford to live here… People with fixed budgets are going to start to look elsewhere,” said another.

Residents also raised questions about the city’s equipment replacement policy and investments in Safari Island and the ice arena.

One resident posed a question about the number of homes in Waconia above the average home price of $418,500 and the number below.

Answer: Based on information from the Carver County Assessor’s office there are 2,382 residential single-unit properties below the average of $418,500, one at the average, and 1,870 properties above the average of $418,500, according to Ortloff.

Property tax spikes are a condition that has drawn ire and concern this year all across the Twin Cities metropolitan area and beyond. As reported in Sunday’s Minneapolis StarTribune, many local governments that held off on tax levy increases during the pandemic are now being forced to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, the hot real estate market and surging home prices in recent years mean many homeowners have seen their assessed values go up even though they may not be planning to sell.

In fact, given increased market valuations, Waconia’s overall tax rate is actually going down, it was pointed out at last week’s meeting – although one individual argued at the meeting that the city “shouldn’t be taking all the money from home value increases.”

Some council members noted that the city has worked hard to try to keep budgets flat, or on the order of 2-5 percent increases, but that the 2023 budget reflects needed investments for the future.

The council is scheduled adopt the 2023 final budget and levy ats Dec. 19 meeting.

In terms of city utility rates, the average utility bill is expected to increase from $86.29 a month to $91.97 per month.

Sheriff’s report

The city council at its Nov. 5 meeting also heard the November sheriff’s report from Sgt. Tyler Stahn. Here are a few highlights.

Thanksgiving weekend was quiet with only six disturbance calls and no DWIs in the city. There were 5 DWIs in the county and 478 statewide.

Law enforcement call review:

• 479 total calls for service, including 77 medicals, 29 suspicious activity, 15 disturbances, 8 mental health

• 5 calls generating arrests

• 241 traffic-related calls for service, including 119 traffic stops, 10 driving complaints, 19 property damage crashes, 2 minor injury crashes and 54 winter parking citations.

Law enforcement continued with its “Coffee with Cop program at Auburn Meadows, discussing senior scams

Law enforcement also continues school lunches with students in Waconia. At Southview, police partnered with Fire and Public Works on fire and winter safety training with each grade.

New staff have been announced to serve Waconia starting Jan. 16, 2023. They are: Gerhardt Buckentin, Jesse Lee, Garrett Corkins and Thomas Roble.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal

A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. The Edina City Council voted Tuesday to reject a redevelopment proposal that would've transformed a former auto repair shop into a neighborhood restaurant. Local developers with...
EDINA, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Google pulls plug on 600 million dollar project near Becker

(Becker, MN) -- Google is reportedly pulling out of a 600-million-dollar plan to build a new data center on Xcel Energy property in Sherburne County. The project was expected to create more than two thousand construction jobs and 50 permanent positions in Becker. The Star Tribune reports Google affiliate Honeycrisp Power did not provide Xcel with a notice to proceed by a project deadline. Xcel Energy terminated its electric service agreement with Google on December 8th. The company said in a statement that it was disappointed that the project is not moving at this time, but it will continue to work with companies interested in the sites.
BECKER, MN
stcroix360.com

Polar explorer Ann Bancroft protects St. Croix Valley property

Partnership with county and nonprofit permanently preserves 118 acres. The Minnesota Land Trust, Washington County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and two landowners, including polar explorer Ann Bancroft, have successfully closed on a land conservation partnership project that permanently protects approximately 118 acres over two properties in the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District in May Township. Bancroft, now the properties’ sole titleholder, will steward the land to maintain its ecological health and natural beauty.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mail issues plague some Lakeville residents ahead of Christmas

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Customers steadily cycled through the lobby of the Lakeville Post Office Christmas Eve, hoping their packages and missing mail would be there. For some, it was. For others, none was there at all."I think it's just kind of a basic right to get your mail, at least once a week. A couple times a week," said Tim O'Mera, who says he hasn't gotten his mail this week. "People aren't getting prescription drugs. People aren't getting packages."A USPS Spokesperson acknowledged the concern Saturday, saying in part in a statement:We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties

(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Delta adds seven more routes from MSP Airport

Delta Air Lines has added seven nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to its schedule, bringing six back it had previously operated and adding a brand new one. The routes will start for some in February 2023 and others in June 2023, a spokesperson tells Bring Me The News.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sun Patriot

Sun Patriot

Waconia, MN
321
Followers
432
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Patriot is comprised of Waconia Patriot and News & Times newspapers and serves the Cologne, Mayer, New Germany, Norwood Young America, Watertown and Waconia communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1889. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunpatriot.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_patriot/

Comments / 0

Community Policy