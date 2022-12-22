Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant takes blame for Brooklyn getting left off Christmas schedule: 'Knicks-Nets would've been perfect'
Kevin Durant, even by his stratospheric standards, is playing out of his mind this season, and the Brooklyn Nets are humming to the tune of a seven-game winning streak. Entering Friday night's tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn is 20-12 and just three losses back of the East's top seed.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
CBS Sports
Nets' Joe Harris: Remains sidelined Monday
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. Harris sat out Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Seth Curry will likely see increased playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has been sidelined for a month due to a left toe contusion, but the Pelicans are evaluating him on a game-by-game basis for now. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Plays through ankle injury Sunday
Jones said after Sunday's 26-20 win at Miami that his ankle was "rolled up on" on his first carry of the second half, but he remained available to the Packers offense, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. Jones had a meager performance for his standards Week 16, recording...
CBS Sports
Warriors vs. Grizzlies score: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson lift Golden State to a statement victory
Poole scored 32 points before he was ejected midway through the fourth quarter. The Golden State Warriors were clearly out to send a message to the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas, and they sent it loud and clear with a dominant 122-109 victory at Chase Center, where they are now 13-2 this season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Ugly effort in loss
Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Willis drew his fourth start of the season with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, but he struggled to get the Titans' offense moving. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and his longest completion of the day went for just 14 yards. In addition, Willis threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which came on a potential game-winning drive inside Houston territory late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he did tally a 14-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While that hinted at his potential to excel, Willis' outlook for the final two games of the regular season is not positive.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Slower night than usual Friday
Gobert chipped in eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics. Gobert had tallied double digits in the scoring column in six straight games but didn't sport the same shooting volume as usual Friday, attempting just four shots on the night. He did collect 12 rebounds in the contest, so all was not lost from a fantasy standpoint, though he knocked down just half of his four free-throw attempts. Gobert is still a double-double threat on a nightly basis and is worth starting in the vast majority of fantasy formats at this point.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
Short-handed Warriors remind up-and-coming Grizzlies why they're champions in emotional Christmas Day win
SAN FRANCISCO -- It was so on-brand for the Memphis Grizzlies, it verged on parody. In the visiting locker room before games, most teams play a steady loop of the opponent's highlights, including scouting notes, on whatever monitor they can get their hands on. Prior to the Grizzlies' marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors, however, the Golden State scouting video was relegated to a laptop with its screen tilted heavily toward the floor. Instead, the Memphis players had their eyes glued to a TV showing a live feed of ... the Boston Celtics.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Paces Suns in blowout loss
Ayton amassed 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-100 loss to the Grizzlies. Ayton played only 21 minutes Friday as he picked up four fouls and was on the wrong end of a blowout. However, he still managed to lead the Suns in scoring on a night when Devin Booker (groin) missed his third straight game. Ayton also finished in a tie for the team lead with a modest five boards.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital
Carlson (face) was taken to the hospital after Friday's game against Winnipeg for "precautionary reasons," Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face and immediately left the game Friday. Fortunately, it sounds like the veteran defenseman only needed further evaluation as a precaution. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Nets duke it out for top spot; Warriors' tumble continues; 76ers quietly climbing
Amateur numerologists must be in seventh heaven about the current state of the NBA. As of Friday, six teams in the Western Conference -- yes, six -- had exactly 19 wins. That means the first-place Denver Nuggets had won the same number of games as the seventh-place Utah Jazz. Lunacy.
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Dislocates kneecap
Collins indicated that he dislocated his kneecap Saturday against the Patriots, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. On the plus side, Collins said that he is moving well after having popped his knee back into place. That said, the right tackle acknowledged that he's likely to miss the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Bills.
