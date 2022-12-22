Read full article on original website
informnny.com
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
In 2023 It Will Be Mandatory for NY Employers to Post Job Salaries
Happy New Year New York! Will you start 2023 with a clean slate? Some will join a gym to lose weight, others will plan to quit smoking or get a new job. Can you afford to get a new job? Will you make the same money? More money? In the past this has been a guessing game but not any more.
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Minimum wage to increase on Dec. 31 for workers outside of NYC, LI, Westchester
The minimum wage is set to increase by $1 from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aides will also increase by $1 to $16.20.
yonkerstimes.com
NEARLY $30 MILLION IN FINAL EXCLUDED WORKERS FUND PAYMENTS TO BE SENT TO NEW YORKERS IN NEED
Most recipients will get the maximum benefit amount of $15,600. More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional Unemployment Insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. The first-of-its-kind program served as a model for local and state governments across the country who established...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
The New York State Department Of Labor Announces New Process To Make Tax Season Easier For Customers
CNY – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it is improving the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season. NYSDOL will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
nystateofpolitics.com
Census: New York saw steepest population decline in the last year
New York continues to lead the country in population loss and outmigration, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Empire State saw the largest annual numeric and percent decline in its population between July 2021 and July 2022, dropping by 180,341 people. Overall, that's a 0.9% decrease in people living in New York, the bureau reported.
New Yorkers Can Legally Do This For The First Time On Christmas
Come Christmas morning in New York, there will be those that sip egg nog and those that sip spiked egg nog. Heck, Ralphie’s parents in A Christmas Story start drinking wine as soon as the kids start opening presents. But this year, those who imbibe have an extra reason and way to celebrate the season.
therealdeal.com
Manocherian Brothers first to give New Yorkers a legal high
The first legal cannabis store will open in a week at Manocherian Brothers’ 750 Broadway in Noho. Housing Works, a nonprofit known for HIV/AIDS advocacy and a Soho bookstore, signed a 7,400-square-foot lease for the space, Katz & Associates announced. The Astor Place store will open Dec. 29, becoming the first legal seller of recreational marijuana in the city.
southarkansassun.com
$500 boost to be distributed this month: Good news for the 68,000 low-income families in New Jersey
According to the website of the New Jersey Department of Treasury, on November 18, 2022, 68,000 low-income families in the state will receive a $500 check this month as part of the ITIN Holders Direct Assistance Program. The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan and is designed to...
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
Hochul signs 'historic' law requiring employers to list salary ranges in job ads
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed legislation requiring employers in New York state to define salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions.
