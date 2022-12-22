ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

informnny.com

New York State laws taking effect in 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2022 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023. Minimum wage increase. Minimum wage in upstate New York is set...
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
yonkerstimes.com

NEARLY $30 MILLION IN FINAL EXCLUDED WORKERS FUND PAYMENTS TO BE SENT TO NEW YORKERS IN NEED

Most recipients will get the maximum benefit amount of $15,600. More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional Unemployment Insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. The first-of-its-kind program served as a model for local and state governments across the country who established...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
nystateofpolitics.com

Census: New York saw steepest population decline in the last year

New York continues to lead the country in population loss and outmigration, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Empire State saw the largest annual numeric and percent decline in its population between July 2021 and July 2022, dropping by 180,341 people. Overall, that's a 0.9% decrease in people living in New York, the bureau reported.
NEW YORK STATE
therealdeal.com

Manocherian Brothers first to give New Yorkers a legal high

The first legal cannabis store will open in a week at Manocherian Brothers’ 750 Broadway in Noho. Housing Works, a nonprofit known for HIV/AIDS advocacy and a Soho bookstore, signed a 7,400-square-foot lease for the space, Katz & Associates announced. The Astor Place store will open Dec. 29, becoming the first legal seller of recreational marijuana in the city.
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News Tender

Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
96.1 The Eagle

New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem

Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
CONNECTICUT STATE

