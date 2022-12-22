Read full article on original website
PHOENIX — Turbulence at the southern border is one of the hot-button topics in Arizona and it’s one U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says is at the top of her mind. Sinema joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show on Friday to discuss the impending end to Title 42, her immigration efforts with the Biden administration and her thoughts on Gov. Doug Ducey’s shipping container wall.
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona wants solutions for Title 42, the COVID-related border policy that limited asylum-seekers’ entry to the United States that is set to end in three weeks. Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday that she believes...
An Arizona judge has ruled against Kari Lake’s election lawsuit Saturday, all but ensuring that Katie Hobbs will become the next governor of the state. Lake, a prominent Trump supporter and 2020 election denier, similarly refuted her own narrow loss to Hobbs in the state’s closely fought gubernatorial election this year. Lake had asked the court to throw out certified election results in Maricopa County citing long lines and machine malfunctions that she claimed had led to many of her supporters being unable to cast a ballot. The 10-page Christmas Eve ruling from Judge Peter Thompson said there was no “clear and convincing” evidence that any alleged misconduct impacted the result of the vote, Fox10 Phoenix reported. This is a developing story.
As members of Congress work on updating the immigration policy, hundreds of migrants are trying to cross the Arizona-Mexico border. Many of the migrants left their homes to seek better opportunities and the American Dream.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
Kari Lake’s Christmas weekend is off to a sour start as a judge rejected her election challenge Saturday, formally declaring her the loser of the Arizona gubernatorial race.The far-right Republican refused to concede the race after losing by more than 17,000 votes to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Instead, she spread conspiracies that the election was rigged, pointing her ire at Maricopa County—the state’s most populous—and Hobbs, who was the secretary of state.Lake immediately tweeted that she would appeal the judge’s decision in an effort to restore “faith and honesty in our elections.”The Daily Beast has reached out to Lake for comment.Lake’s...
The witness, Clay Parikh, has previously spoken at election denial events organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
The poll pitted the Arizona firebrand against Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego.
The trial has officially begun in the wrongful death lawsuit of Esther Nakajjigo. In June 2020, the 25-year-old was tragically killed when her husband, Ludovic Michaud, drove them through Utah's Arches National Park. A metal gate in the park whipped around in windy weather, ripping through the passenger door and...
On Monday, a judge in Arizona dismissed eight of Lake's 10 claims following the state's gubernatorial election, allowing two claims to head to court.
Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
Lake, who lost to Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes, was among the most vocal 2022 Republicans promoting former President Trump's election lies, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign.
Cochise County officials on Thursday voted to accept the results of the midterm elections after a judge gave them a strict deadline.
Police released information this week about a Hyundai Elantra that was believed to be near the residence where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who lost last month's gubernatorial race, will be allowed to head to trial on two narrow claims in an election lawsuit.
A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general.
Tucson may soon have a casino close to the city's center, near Grant Road and I-10 where there Century Park 16 was once located, thanks to a bill recently passed in the U.S. Senate.
