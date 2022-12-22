ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had to say on Title 42 and Ducey’s shipping container wall

PHOENIX — Turbulence at the southern border is one of the hot-button topics in Arizona and it’s one U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says is at the top of her mind. Sinema joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show on Friday to discuss the impending end to Title 42, her immigration efforts with the Biden administration and her thoughts on Gov. Doug Ducey’s shipping container wall.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Arizona judge rules against Kari Lake in election lawsuit

An Arizona judge has ruled against Kari Lake’s election lawsuit Saturday, all but ensuring that Katie Hobbs will become the next governor of the state. Lake, a prominent Trump supporter and 2020 election denier, similarly refuted her own narrow loss to Hobbs in the state’s closely fought gubernatorial election this year. Lake had asked the court to throw out certified election results in Maricopa County citing long lines and machine malfunctions that she claimed had led to many of her supporters being unable to cast a ballot. The 10-page Christmas Eve ruling from Judge Peter Thompson said there was no “clear and convincing” evidence that any alleged misconduct impacted the result of the vote, Fox10 Phoenix reported. This is a developing story.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Officially Loses Arizona Gov. Election, Again

Kari Lake’s Christmas weekend is off to a sour start as a judge rejected her election challenge Saturday, formally declaring her the loser of the Arizona gubernatorial race.The far-right Republican refused to concede the race after losing by more than 17,000 votes to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Instead, she spread conspiracies that the election was rigged, pointing her ire at Maricopa County—the state’s most populous—and Hobbs, who was the secretary of state.Lake immediately tweeted that she would appeal the judge’s decision in an effort to restore “faith and honesty in our elections.”The Daily Beast has reached out to Lake for comment.Lake’s...
ARIZONA STATE
BET

Trial Begins For Woman Who Was Beheaded At Utah's Arches National Park

The trial has officially begun in the wrongful death lawsuit of Esther Nakajjigo. In June 2020, the 25-year-old was tragically killed when her husband, Ludovic Michaud, drove them through Utah's Arches National Park. A metal gate in the park whipped around in windy weather, ripping through the passenger door and...
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Arizona

Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy