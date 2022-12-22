Some Jets and Giants fans, surely, are tribal even in their New York football viewing habits. They watched the green team lose (pathetically) on Thursday or the blue team lose (tragically) on Saturday, but not both, no way. But if you watched both — you’re a pan-New York rooter, you’re unaffiliated, you’re curious, you’re the kind of omnivorous sports consumer or NFL junkie who will watch, for instance, a meaningless Rams-Broncos game booked smack-dab in the middle of a holiday (hey, no judgment) — the double feature left a distinct impression: Zach Wilson made Daniel Jones look good. Wilson stumbled, sputtered and...

