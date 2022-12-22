Read full article on original website
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs snap counts: Jaylen Watson's playing time on the rise
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 on Christmas Eve. There was a pretty big disparity in offensive and defensive snap counts this week, which speaks to how busy the offense kept Tommy Townsend on Saturday. He tied his single-game high of the season with six punts in Week 16 against the Seahawks.
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
1 Vikings Player Certainly Won over the Masses
The Minnesota Vikings simply refuse to win any game without a Hollywood screenplay attached. Outlasting the New York Giants on Saturday, Minnesota moved to 11-0 in 2022 via one-score games, a mind-boggling stat as the Vikings were 6-8 (.428) last year in games decided by eight or fewer points. The...
FOX's Jay Glazer Drops 'Bombshell' Zach Wilson Report
Are Zach Wilson's days in the Big Apple coming to an end? The second-year NFL quarterback out of BYU hasn't exactly lived up to the Jets' expectations through two years. Now, it sounds like the AFC East franchise is already considering moving on. FOX's Jay Glazer said on Christmas Eve ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season
The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season. Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach. They just might get their...
NFL fans roasted the Packers after their mind-boggling fake punt attempt ended in horrible fashion
Today is Christmas and it appears the Green Bay Packers are in the giving mood as their special teams unit gifted the Dolphins one of the worst fake punt attempts you’ll ever see, and they did it from just inside their own 20 yard line. Facing a 4th and...
Vikings announce special guest to sound Gjallarhorn at Saturday's game
The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the New York Giants in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. Since the Vikings are at home, they’ll continue a tradition of sounding the Gjallarhorn, something that they’ve started since the opening of US Bank Stadium in 2016. This Saturday, Minnesota...
Look: Mayor Calls On NFL Team To Postpone Game On Saturday
The "bomb cyclone" sweeping across much of the country has made a significant impact on the Nashville area. As such, Nashville Mayor John Cooper is calling on the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game vs. Houston Texans on Saturday. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling ...
