BBC
Iran protests: Activist Narges Mohammadi details 'abuse' of detained women
A leading human rights activist in Iran has written from prison to give the BBC details of how women detained in recent anti-government protests are being sexually and physically abused. Narges Mohammadi said such assaults had become more common in recent protests. She is serving a lengthy sentence in Tehran's...
Right-wing Indian MP says Hindus should keep knives at home for ‘self protection’
A parliamentarian from prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said India’s Hindus should keep “weapons” and “knives” at home to protect themselves.Pragya Thakur, the parliamentarian from central Madhya Pradesh state’s Bhopal city made the comments while speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s South Region annual convention in Karnataka state’s Shivamogga on Sunday.“Sanyasi (hermit) says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here,” she was quoted as saying by news agencyPress Trust of India.“So answer those involved in Love Jihad the...
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions.
BBC
Iran protests: 'No going back' as unrest hits 100 days
A hundred days after they began, the longest running anti-government protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution have shaken the regime, but at a heavy cost to the people. More than 500 protesters, including 69 children, have been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists' News Agency (HRANA). Two...
BBC
Sailor Matty Duncan vows to continue ocean challenge
Being stranded alone in the Atlantic Ocean for three days will not stop a sailor from his campaign to raise awareness about mental health, he has said. Matty Duncan, from Stratford-upon-Avon, set sail from the UK on a voyage called the wrong way round journey across several oceans. However, during...
BBC
Royal Christmas message: King's speech marks new era for 90-year tradition
It is the first year King Charles III will take on the royal tradition of delivering a Christmas message to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth nations. Over the years, the address has not only become a time capsule of its day, but a representation of how far technology has progressed.
BBC
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
