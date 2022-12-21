Read full article on original website
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
thevoiceofpelham.ca
Ella Woodcock is bound for Boston
It’s nice to have options, especially at an early age. Seventeen-year-old Ella Woodcock, a senior at Notre Dame in Welland, was courted by a number of American universities for two sports: hockey and rowing. In the end, the serene waters of the Charles River in Boston won out over...
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Boston Globe
Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022
This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
'Brave' Hawaiian 4-Year-Old Boy Asks Santa For Brain Surgery In Boston
Boston may be swirling with bad weather, but a Hawaiian family is raising money to swap the tropics for snow to get their child the best quality healthcare. Four-year-old Jack was thought to have flu-like symptoms until an ER trip on Thursday, Dec. 15 sent him to a larger hospital in Kauai tha…
North Andover Family Man Does Wife A Favor, Wins $1 Million
A North Andover man who filled the family car's gas tank to save his wife a trip in the morning ended up being rewarded with more than just a "thank you."Christian Kalil bought gas, a bottle of water, and a lottery ticket when stopping at a gas station on his way to a hockey game, Massachusetts Sta…
North High boys' basketball comes out strong, rolls to victory at St. John's
SHREWSBURY — The North High boys’ basketball team is headed to Florida, the day after Christmas to compete in an Orlando-area holiday tournament that is stacked with ultra-talented entries from coast to coast. But before they headed south, the Polar Bears continued their torrid start to the season by racing to a 13-0 lead and maintaining complete control the rest of the way, thanks to a lockdown defense and an unselfish offense as they defeated St. John’s,...
worcestermag.com
Silverbacks set to rock in the holidays at Greendale's Pub
The Silverbacks, aka “The Delta Force of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” are set to rock the (gingerbread) house at 8 p.m. Dec. 23 during it's "T'was the Night Before the Night Before Christmas" rhythm and blues spectacular at Greendale’s Pub, 404 W. Boylston St., Worcester. With...
Firefighters battle strong winds, flooding to halt Duxbury blaze
DUXBURY, Ma — Duxbury firefighters had to battle strong winds and flooding to stop a large garage fire before it got out of control Thursday afternoon. The Duxbury Fire Department shared video of fire crews battling the billowing three-alarm garage fire at Pine Point Place. Despite the strong winds...
Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm
BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water. Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to. "I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe." High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding. The New England Aquarium across from Long Wharf tells WBZ that it's become more common for them over the past decade. "Our staff and our scientists have really put a lot of effort into looking at this issue and seeing how collectively our community can come together and make a more resilient waterfront for Boston," said Luz Arregoces, Community Relations Director for the New England Aquarium.The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution.
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
Longtime TV reporter Janet Wu retires from WCVB
"I hope when people hear when I'm retiring, all the politicians are out celebrating." Trailblazing political reporter and “On The Record” co-host Janet Wu retired from WCVB this week, finishing a career in journalism that spans five decades. Wu has covered politics for WCVB for nearly 40 years,...
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Six injured in Lakeville crash, two seriously
LAKEVILLE, Mass, (WPRI) — Six people were injured, including two seriously, after a car crash in Lakeville late Friday night. According to a social media post by the Lakeville Fire Department, around 10:30 p.m., they were called to Rt. 140 for a report of a crash. When they arrived on scene, they found vehicles off […]
