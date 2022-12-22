Read full article on original website
Wild's Mason Shaw to have hearing for kneeing Sharks' Evgeny Svechnikov
After being ejected from Thursday night’s game for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov, Mason Shaw of the Minnesota Wild will have a hearing Friday with the Department of Player Safety. The incident happened partway through the second period and resulted in a five-minute major and game misconduct...
NHL
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 25. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Friday night before the holiday break. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS & ARTICLES. VIEWING INFORMATION. You...
NHL
MTL@DAL: Game Recap
DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
NHL
Heika's Take: Johnston, Hintz push Stars to third period comeback win
The Stars have talked all season about finding different ways to win hockey games, and they discovered another on Friday. Dallas rallied back from a 2-0 deficit on the strength of three power play goals and took a 4-2 win over the Montréal Canadiens. The game was important for...
Former Penguins forward Matt Cooke finds fulfillment coaching in Minnesota
There are a lot of things you can call Matt Cooke. And if you happen to be in Boston or Ottawa or New York, a lot of those things would not be suitable for publication. One thing you definitely can’t call him these days?. A hockey player. At 44,...
NHL
Andersson scores in OT, Flames defeat Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Rasmus Andersson scored at 2:24 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Flames (16-12-7), who went 3-0-1 on a four-game road trip.
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Canucks
Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers take on the Canucks at Rogers Place. The Oilers host the Canucks at 7:00 p. m. MT on Friday night at Rogers Place before heading off for a brief Christmas Break. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win
Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
NHL
What AFC Bournemouth Fans Can Expect From a Bill Foley-Owned Team
On June 22, 2016, when the National Hockey League formally approved Bill Foley's bid for an expansion team in Las Vegas, fans in the city had every reason to wonder: what kind of owner will he be?. Just six-and-a-half years later, as Foley's purchase of AFC Bournemouth has been approved...
NHL
On Tap: Day 1 of 2023 World Junior Championship
Bedard key for Canada as it begins title defense; United States to rely on mobile group of defensemen. Monday is the first day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. On Tap...
NHL
Gaudreau homecoming, Winter Classic among storylines after holiday break
Blue Jackets forward set for return to Calgary; Bruins, Penguins to play at Fenway Park on Jan. 2. The NHL resumes play Tuesday with 12 games following its annual Christmas break. It will be an action-filled stretch for the League leading up to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, to be hosted by the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3-4.
NHL
Caps Host Jets
With a three-game winning streak and eight wins in their last nine, Caps finish a set of back-to-backs when Winnipeg visits on Friday night. December 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. Time: 7:00 p.m. TV: NBCSW. Radio: Capitals Radio 24/7, 106.7 The Fan. Winnipeg Jets (21-11-1) Washington Capitals...
NHL
Howe's son congratulates Ovechkin on 802nd NHL goal
In special recorded message, Mark Howe lauds Capitals captain, encourages him to catch Gretzky. Mark Howe, the son of "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe, recorded a special message for Alex Ovechkin for his 802nd NHL goal, which the Washington Capitals captain scored on Friday. With the milestone goal, Ovechkin moves ahead...
NHL
Predators Reassign Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators take three-game point streak into Tuesday's tilt against Dallas. Nashville, Tenn. (December 24, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL). Novak, 25 (4/28/97), has points in each of his first three NHL...
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
Additional intradivisional games don’t solve NHL’s flawed system
Adding two intradivisional matches while increasing the NHL schedule to 84 games next season is tantamount to putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound. Such a move, which we’re told has a fair amount of momentum within the Board of Governors, would represent an increase from 32 percent of the schedule being played inside the division to 33 percent. That is a difference without a distinction. In fact, altering the schedule to ensure four matchups between division rivals (instead of four against five opponents and three against the other two) would only serve to codify the NHL’s infuriating setup that deprives paying customers...
NHL
Ovechkin Named NHL's First Star of the Week for the Second Week in a Row
FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel the Capitals (19-13-4, 32 points) to a perfect week and pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list. He opened the week with an assist on the Washington marker that kick-started a multi-goal comeback in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 19 and added another pair of helpers in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators Dec. 22. Ovechkin capped the week by creating a historic night at Capital One Arena in Washington, recording 2-1-3 in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets that included goal No. 801 with 1:38 remaining in the first period to tie Howe and goal No. 802 into an empty net with 60 seconds remaining in the final frame to surpass 'Mr. Hockey" for the second-most goals in NHL history. Ovechkin (22-19-41 in 36 GP), who leads all Capitals skaters and ranks seventh in the NHL with 22 goals in 2022-23, is on pace for his 10th career 50-goal season and now sits 93 tallies shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history.
NHL
Avalanche Complete Comeback in 3-2 OT Win Over Predators
Colorado completed the comeback as they topped Nashville 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. After trailing 2-0, the Colorado Avalanche completed the comeback to secure two points in a triumphant 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Colorado is now 19-11-2 on the season. The Avalanche have now won four-straight games and six of their last seven games.
