Effective: 2022-12-25 10:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 08:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Northern Rosebud LOCALLY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT FALLON...CUSTER...NORTHERN CARTER AND NORTHERN ROSEBUD COUNTIES EARLY THIS MORNING Locally dense fog producing visibility to a quarter mile or less will impact the area early this morning. The fog may also produce a glaze of ice on roads and sidewalks. Please allow extra time and drive with caution for your morning commute. The fog will dissipate after sunrise. Locations impacted include Miles City, Forsyth, Baker, Ekalaka, Volborg, Rosebud, Plevna, Ismay, Locate, Angela, Westmore, Cartersville, Mill Iron, Hathaway, Medicine Rocks State Park, Knowlton, Ollie, Strawberry Hill Recreation Area, Matthews Recreation Area and Willard. Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in the fog. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.

