ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slocomb, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Local power outages during the extreme morning cold

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
wtvy.com

Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home

Guthrie’s hosted a toy drive to benefit families of first responders to give thanks for all the hard work they do in community. A pair of Eufaula Tigers are headed to the next level. On the dotted line: Overton inks with Memphis. Updated: 19 hours ago. The four-star recruit...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Warming shelter opens and residents face frigid holiday temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cold temperatures are here to stay in the Circle City this holiday weekend, which made it hard for some people to get out of bed. “I did not want to get up this morning,” Dothan resident, April Carpenter said. “My feet were nice and toasty and when I stood up I knew it was cold outside.”
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
DOTHAN, AL
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Gives Back submission form

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Gives Back showcases organizations that are dedicated to giving back to the community. News 4′s Kinsley Centers wants to know your suggestions for Wiregrass Gives Back. If you have any organizations you’d like to see featured, fill out the form below. Subscribe to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man arrested on rape charge

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with one count of rape. According to Sergeant Tim Mullis with the Dothan Police Department, the crime occurred Wednesday, December 21, at a home in Dothan and was reported to the DPD. After an investigation, Deandre Oneal James,...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Industrial accident kills one in Troy

Troy, Ala (WDHN)—An industrial accident at Rex Lumber has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to Troy Police. On Wednesday, December 21 the Troy Police Department responded to an industrial accident at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. According to the TPD, when officers arrived on the...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Truck crashes into the side of a Cowarts home

COWARTS, Ala (WDHN)— A truck crashed into a Cowarts home Wednesday afternoon after officials say the driver suffered a possible medical emergency. The truck struck the side of the home, causing significant damage to the corner of the home. According to officials on the scene, the driver crashed after...
COWARTS, AL
wtvy.com

BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested for a September shooting that left one person injured. Damien Brown, 33, was arrested on Dec. 21 during a traffic stop on an aggravated assault charge, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD). Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 24...
BLAKELY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy