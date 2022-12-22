Teen takes plea deal in exchange for testimony in fatal 2021 North Port shooting case

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
19-Year-Old Ellenton Man Charged With Attempted Murder In November Shooting
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged an Ellenton man with Attempted First-Degree Murder following an investigation of a shooting in November. Deputies say on November 23 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of shots
St. Petersburg Woman Charged After Shooting Two Women Outside Of Sports Bar Overnight
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened overnight Thursday. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Doubles Sports Bar, located at 3301 54th Avenue North, in reference
Woman Files Suit Against D. R. Horton After Falling Down Staircase
WIMAUMA, Fla. – A newly-built home in the Forest Brooke subdivision was built with an allegedly defective staircase. A lawsuit was filed in the Hillsborough County court system on December 22 concerning serious injuries sustained by a property invitee. The location of the home is
WINKNEWS.com
Teens accused of swatting North Port woman’s house and 11 more incidents in United States
Two suspects were arrested after a Ring Doorbell was hacked nearly two years ago, leading police to surround a woman’s home thinking there was a hostage situation. One of the victims of the 12 swatting incidents lives in North Port. The two male suspects, just 18 and 19 years...
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
Shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd leaves one person dead, another hospitalized
A shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd in Ft Myers this morning leaves one person dead and another hospitalized
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.
The woman is still alive and being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The investigation by Sarasota County deputies into the apartment shooting finds that one person was hurt and one person died.Photo bySarasota Police Department.
Florida Couple Arrested After 2-Year-Old Found In Car Seat With Cockroaches Crawling On Him
A couple was arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday, for keeping a toddler in their care in what deputies call “squalid” conditions. Zachary Sousa Engren, 22, and Jillian Larae Meyers, 20, both of Fort Myers, were charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral
Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
6-year-old’s body found buried under home; girl rescued
A man and woman were arrested and charged after the body of a 6-year-old boy was found buried under a hallway floor in a Lee County home, according a Arkansas State Police.
Death investigation underway after body found in Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a death after a body was found in the Caloosahatchee River. According to FMPD, the body was found near Centennial Park. Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. No further details are available at...
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
One person killed in Lehigh Acres crash
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatal crash in the area of Lee Boulevard and Leanord Boulevard around 7 a.m. Wednesday
NBC 2
Man dies after crashing truck off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge was shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police closed southbound...
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has emerged as a conservative culture warrior, getting involved in local politics in Sarasota County and speaking to audiences around the country. Flynn moved to Englewood in south Sarasota County in 2021 and has since become active in the Sarasota Republican Party. […] The post Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox13news.com
'It's a staple': St. Pete restaurant closes after 70 years in business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg staple is shutting its doors after 70 years in business. Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries is closing on December 30. The restaurant’s owner Larry Munch said his parents started the restaurant in 1952. He bought the restaurant in the 1990s and is now retiring.
Comments / 0