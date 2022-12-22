Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Few flakes possible on cloudy Monday in Metro Detroit as weather shifts into calmer pattern
I hope you had a great Christmas and end-of-Hanukkah weekend!. We are starting off our Monday -- the first day of Kwanzaa -- on a relatively quiet note compared to where we’ve been the past three days. Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m. A weakening storm system will...
WZZM 13
13 Weather 2 PM Update: Blizzard Conditions Continue Saturday Afternoon!
Blizzard conditions are continuing in West Michigan Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest details!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm maintains its grip as gusting winds, bitter cold temperatures persist in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – I implored you not to focus on the snow with this impending storm all week long. Not only was this going to be a very complex storm with a very challenging snow forecast, but the wind and bitter cold were going to be the most dangerous elements.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternative this winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know. Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm photos: What people across Metro Detroit are seeing as storm strikes Friday
DETROIT – Strong winds are blowing through Metro Detroit and creating dangerous wind chills that feel sub-zero. Those winds are also blowing snow around, which reduces visibility on the roads and makes travel dangerous. The winds are expected to be at their strongest during the late morning and afternoon,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
WZZM 13
13 Weather 4 PM Update: Travel Remains Difficult To Impossible In West Michigan!
Lakeshore counties continue to report impassable roads and impossible travel in spots. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 3K in the dark on Dec. 24, 2022
DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages that’ll last through Saturday night. On Saturday, Dec. 24, winds will blow at 24-40 mph. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE lineman, contractors brave pre-Christmas winter snowstorm in Metro Detroit
The pre-Christmas winter storm was unusual for residents in Michigan because of the cold temperatures and the wind. Single digits, high wind, and snow are tough to get around in, but having to work in it is even more challenging. For much of the day, Local 4 had a front-row...
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 5 p.m., 122222
Our continuing coverage on the Christmas week storm continues as snow hits West Michigan. (Dec. 22, 2022) Our continuing coverage on the Christmas week storm continues as snow hits West Michigan. (Dec. 22, 2022) Holiday challenges for those who are grieving and …. Holiday challenges for those who are grieving...
fox2detroit.com
Winter Storm Warning in effect in Michigan - here's when the snow starts falling
(FOX 2) - **Check the latest forecast for Michigan's winter storm here**. Our major winter storm is still on track. Winter storm warnings are in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday and run through Saturday morning at 4 a.m. So the main event is tonight and Friday with light rain and...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter Storm 2022 Live Updates: Severe cold, high winds sweep across Michigan
Detroit, MI – Stories, videos and updates from the winter storm crawling across the U.S. with Michigan in its path. 200 million across the U.S. under winter storm warning. This is a massive winter storm stretching across the U.S. and Canada. NBC News reports 200 million Americans are under a winter storm warning today, and power outages have already hit 1 million homes. U.S. cities are bracing for record low temperatures today and “bomb cyclone” winds gusting at over 45 MPH.
WZZM 13
13 Weather - 8 PM Update: Conditions Worsen In West Michigan
Winter Conditions are setting in around West Michigan, as we prepare for an eventual blizzard. Join Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk with the latest!
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
This large-scale blizzard will be a rare storm for Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As Michigan preps for the major winter storm packing blizzard conditions and high winds that’s expected to start rolling into our area later today, the National Weather Service is alerting residents that a storm like this is actually rare for our region. Sure, Michiganders are...
Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard
The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
95.3 MNC
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
