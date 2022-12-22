ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
DETROIT, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 5 p.m., 122222

Our continuing coverage on the Christmas week storm continues as snow hits West Michigan. (Dec. 22, 2022) Our continuing coverage on the Christmas week storm continues as snow hits West Michigan. (Dec. 22, 2022) Holiday challenges for those who are grieving and …. Holiday challenges for those who are grieving...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter Storm 2022 Live Updates: Severe cold, high winds sweep across Michigan

Detroit, MI – Stories, videos and updates from the winter storm crawling across the U.S. with Michigan in its path. 200 million across the U.S. under winter storm warning. This is a massive winter storm stretching across the U.S. and Canada. NBC News reports 200 million Americans are under a winter storm warning today, and power outages have already hit 1 million homes. U.S. cities are bracing for record low temperatures today and “bomb cyclone” winds gusting at over 45 MPH.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard

The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy