A New Hotel Opening in Missouri on the “Book Now” List
A brand new hotel in Missouri is opening in 2023, and it makes the list of new US hotels you'll want to book now. What is this hotel? Where is this hotel? Let's answer those questions for you... According to the travel website travelawaits.com, the 21c Museum Hotel in St....
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis Kolache restaurant to open in Arnold
A Ballwin couple will bring a unique restaurant filled with sweet and savory offerings to Arnold. Jen and Tim Heilwagner plan to open a St. Louis Kolache restaurant at 1249 Water Tower Plaza, a shopping plaza off Jeffco Boulevard anchored by the Schnucks grocery store. “Arnold was a very intentional...
No Place to Raise Children
Note: This column mentions a school shooting and the death of a young person. It is a commonplace in St. Louis, my hometown, that one question is sure to come out of anyone’s mouth upon introduction: “where did you go to high school?” Like so many other cliches of the place, such as our supposed pronunciation of the highway “forty-four” as “farty-far,” I never really hear this said aloud without a hint of irony. But inasmuch as the school we go to is shorthand for the neighborhood in which we grew up, for economic class, ethnic background, religion – for the circumstances of our social world, in short – the commonplace remains. In a city big enough to have these distinctions and small enough to know what every school says about them, more often than not we do reach for the old saw.
feastmagazine.com
Heaterz Chicken spices things up on this side of the river with a new Kirkwood location
The chicken sandwich scene this side of the Mississippi is heating up. Heaterz Chicken, a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, recently opened in Kirkwood. Owner Dan King opened the first Heaterz location in Alton, Illinois, in March 2022, and a second location opened in Swansea, Illinois, shortly after. King gave St. Louis a taste of his unique hot chicken recipe with the grand opening of the Kirkwood location in October. “St. Louis was behind when it came to hot chicken,” King says. “I saw an opportunity to bring it to the local market.”
laduenews.com
5 all-season golf experiences in and near St. Louis
Oh, the weather outside is frightful…and certainly colder. Winter in this area can be difficult to predict as far as precipitation goes, but you know it’ll be cold for much of the next season. So what does a golfer do? How does a golfer scratch an itch to...
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean salary: $69,360. — Fort Collins, CO ($91,980) — Bakersfield, CA ($90,780) — Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760) Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock. #28. Computer network support specialists. St....
Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve
Correction: This does not impact the St. Louis area. Residents in Western Missouri and the Kansas City Area to conserve natural gas. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve […]
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
$18.4 million secured for upcoming St. Louis community projects
More than $18.4 million has been secured for upcoming St. Louis community projects.
timesnewspapers.com
Finding A Solution To Homelessness In St. Louis
I woke to the sound of rain. Sprays of water dampened the grass in the courtyard, pattering against the flimsy cardboard box positioned around me. It was 5 a.m. on a Sunday in October, and I was participating in my parish’s “Homeless City” event, during which a group of teens like myself spend a night sleeping outside in cardboard boxes to raise awareness of homelessness.
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights
Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
FOX2now.com
Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky
Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. What are you doing about it? International Sweets, …. Time to see...
QuikTrip starts long zoning process for gas station proposed at Saint Louis University entrance that's opposed by residents
ST. LOUIS — QuikTrip has started the long zoning process required to build a new gas station and convenience store next to the Saint Louis University campus, which will require a series of public hearings and approvals from city and state officials. The Tulsa-based chain of gas stations and...
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs
The Compton Heights manse shows that home maintenance is a bitch
KMOV
Ukrainian pastry chef finds home, new goal for her passion in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Colorful macarons are lined up across a baking sheet on the countertop of a home in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. This is where you can find Taisiya Hrynchyshyna doing what she does best. “It started when I was on maternity leave,” said Taisiya in Ukrainian....
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?
Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
Review: Sinse's Rainbow Belts Strain Underwhelms With a Lack of Flavor
The strain is normally a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs
