KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks conjured up some of their 2022 magic in Wednesday’s Liberty Bowl, but after three overtimes, it wasn’t enough. In their first bowl game since the 2008 Orange Bowl, the Jayhawks fell 55-53 in 3OT to the Arkansas Razorbacks from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO