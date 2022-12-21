Read full article on original website
'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
Tom Odell sheds his major label and releases new album 'Best Day of My Life'
TOM ODELL: (Singing) I think today is the best day of my life. Going to rent a bicycle and ride around the city. ESTRIN: This British musician began releasing his music in 2012, and he quickly rose to success. He's garnered critical acclaim. He's received top music industry awards. And now Tom Odell has tried something new. He's freed himself from working with a major label and has produced a studio album all on his own. It's called "Best Day Of My Life." Tom Odell joins us now from his studio in London. Hi, Tom.
Vicky Krieps plays the rebellious Empress Elisabeth in new period film 'Corsage'
NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with actor Vicky Krieps about her new film, "Corsage," about Austria's Empress Elisabeth. You don't have to be a fan of period dramas to be drawn into a new film in theaters now called "Corsage." It's about the empress of Austria in the late 1870s. She wears a crown of fiery red braids. She's known for her beauty. But as she approaches her 40th birthday, she wants to rebel. Vicky Krieps plays Empress Elisabeth in the film, and she joins us now from Berlin, Germany. Thanks for being with us.
Movie review: 'Babylon'
Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. Christmas Day, a popular day to head to the movies. There's a new one out by Damien Chazelle,...
Actor Bill Nighy on the movie 'Living'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with the actor Bill Nighy about the movie "Living." He plays a joyless bureaucrat who receives a terminal diagnosis and reconsiders his life. "Living" is a film that began as a story written by Tolstoy in 1886. It was refreshed and retold by the filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1952 in his movie, "Ikiru." Now a new version's in theaters from the director, Oliver Hermanus, with the screenplay by the Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro. But Bill Nighy makes "Living" all his own, starring as a senior bureaucrat who confronts an illness, the end, and life. Bill Nighy, the star of "Living," joins us from London. Thanks so much for being with us.
A sense of self: Burna Boy brings Nigerian sounds to a global audience
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with singer Burna Boy about his connection to his fans and the ways he makes sense of who he is as a person, and who he is as a performer.
Tony Hawk plans to keep skateboarding 'Until the Wheels Fall Off'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to skateboard icon Tony Hawk about his life on the board and his documentary "Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off." Few athletes can say their names are synonymous with greatness - Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams. And when it comes to skateboarding, Tony Hawk, the Birdman, as he's known to millions, has had a remarkably long and celebrated career. And he is not giving up just yet. As 2022 draws to a close, we are revisiting conversations we loved from the last year. Ayesha Rascoe spoke to Tony Hawk last April about the HBO documentary "Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off." It chronicles his life and career, beginning with the first time he got on a skateboard.
Books We Love: Fiction recommendations from 2022
Audio will be available later today. From NPR's Books We Love list, we hear about three novels and a collection of short stories: "Less Is Lost,""The Confessions of Matthew Strong,""If I Survive You," and "Thank You For Listening."
Movie Review: 'Living' and 'A Man Called Otto'
Audio will be available later today. Two new films about men who find flexibility late in life, "Living" and "A Man Called Otto," are remakes of acclaimed foreign films: Director Akira Kurosawa's "Ikuru" and Sweden's "A Man Called Ove."
Books We Love: Cookbook edition
From NPR's Books We Love, four staff members recommend new cookbooks: "Persiana Everyday," "Masa," "Koshersoul," and "The Woks of Life." Whether you're a seasoned cook, so to speak, or simply trying to get by in the kitchen, the holidays present a good time to try to take up a new cookbook and try out some recipes. NPR's Books We Love has a lot of recommendations for you from our staff and contributors. Four of them take us around the world with cookbooks that they enjoyed this year, beginning with Wynne Davis of NPR's All Things Considered.
'The Woks of Life' celebrates a Chinese American family's history through recipes
It's the holidays, and that usually means one thing - lots and lots of food. Buying food, cooking food, eating food - you get the idea. But food is also so much more than what's on the plate. It's history, culture, family. And that's something our next guests have thought a lot about. Sisters Sarah and Kaitlin Leung, along with their parents, Judy and Bill, started a food blog in 2013 called The Woks of Life. The blog documented their family history through recipes - you know, recipes passed down, quote, "from homey Cantonese classics to the Americanized Chinese food common in many restaurants." The blog was a success. The Leung family now has a cookbook out with the same name, and Sarah and Kaitlin Leung join me now to talk about it more. Hey, Sarah.
Our favorite authors share their favorite books
You have favorite books, and you have favorite authors. But what about your favorite author's favorite book?. All Things Considered hosts Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly and Juana Summers asked three authors that exact question, and got them to break down their most beloved reads, as well as how they relate to their own work.
A holiday concert for the unhoused in Portland brings joy
Blanchet House in Portland, Ore., provides food and shelter for people who need it. During the holidays, the nonprofit also puts on a concert for its clients. Portland, Ore., faces one of the most serious homelessness crises in the country. Large numbers of people live in tents on the street or crowd in with relatives. NPR's Katia Riddle reports on how one social service organization there is offering holiday cheer to people without their own homes.
