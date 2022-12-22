Read full article on original website
eastcoasttraveller.com
The History of Kansas City BBQ
Henry Perry is a barbecue legend who helped make Kansas City one of the most renowned barbecue destinations in the country. He made a name for himself during the early days of the burgeoning meat packing industry. Perry started smoking his meats in the early 1900s. He cooked on steamboats...
martincitytelegraph.com
The First Lighted Tree in Kansas City
In honor of the Christmas holiday, I have chosen to write this piece in prose form. It is based on a true story with some poetic license. After I originally wrote this years ago, Susan Ditsch Ahern, a descendant of Oswald Karl Lux, told me that she would read this to her family every Christmas Eve. It truly captures the spirit of Christmas and the development of some of the customs we still use today.
kcur.org
Here are the best Kansas City rinks to go ice skating this winter
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Put some glide in your stride this winter at one of the many ice skating rinks across the Kansas City metro. Indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks provide an opportunity for vigorous exercise, a free-spirited jaunt and lighthearted play, whatever your intention may be.
kcur.org
A Kansas City plant nursery is keeping a colorful Christmas tradition alive
Christmas is a time to spruce things up at Family Tree Nursery, Jesse Nelson shared. And the business has kept a number of holiday customs through the years since Nelson’s grandfather, Ron, opened the venture in 1964. One such tradition: flocking — or the process of spraying Christmas trees...
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
KMBC.com
A very chilly Christmas Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are slowly but surely warming up in Kansas City. After a brutal stretch of weather, conditions will be back in the 50s by the end of the work week.
kansascitymag.com
What’s new in KC food and drink this month
A selection of the city’s most interesting food and drink news. Kansas City has another option for authentic boiled-then-baked bagels. Providence Pizza has launched its own pop-up bagel concept making “Jersey-inspired” bagels on Saturday mornings. Luca Bagel was inspired by family trips back to Jersey, where the...
bluevalleypost.com
Arizona-based Peter Piper Pizza coming to Johnson County
Where exactly: The first Johnson County location for the restaurant will operate at 15139 W. 119th St. in Olathe. The space neighbors Minit Mart and Crumbl Cookies on the corner of West 119th Street and South Black Bob Road. About the restaurant: Peter Piper Pizzeria will serve pizzas that were...
Children left motherless by car wreck given gifts this Christmas by local group
The KC Divas have stepped up to give two children a brighter Christmas during a dark time this holiday season.
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Notes: Friday, Dec. 23
Dangerously cold temperatures here to stay for Christmas — “The National Weather Service is urging people to stay home, with temperatures around negative 5 degrees and a wind chill up to 30 degrees below zero. Still, some Kansas City-area residents went to work, walked their pets, and rode the streetcar to stay warm.” [KCUR]
kansascitymag.com
A new London-inspired bakery will host tea parties in Overland Park
Kate Smith Soiree, a boutique bakery specializing in macarons and custom cakes, is opening a second location in the former Clocktower Bakery at 7911 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park. The original location in Lenexa Public Market operates out of Butterfield’s Bakery and will continue to sling French pastries...
Holiday bakery items in Kansas City
We have a bit of a sweet tooth if you can't tell.
KCTV 5
Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
kcur.org
After the pandemic stalled volunteer efforts, Kansas City doctors tout the gift of time
During the COVID-19 pandemic, two-thirds of volunteers in the U.S. cut down their volunteer hours or stopped altogether. Now, the University of Kansas Health System is encouraging people to re-engage in their philanthropic efforts. When Brian Osbourne's wife was at the University of Kansas Health System for lymphoma treatment, Osbourne...
kcur.org
This Kansas bakery keeps Croatian grandmothers' 'magic' alive for everyone
On a recent December morning, the Strawberry Hill Baking Company's holiday open house had the vibe of a lively folk festival with food, music and memories. Hrvatski Obicha, a Kansas City-based Croatian band, played traditional music and Christmas carols on the Tambura, a family of native Croatian instruments. They’re crafted with beautiful inlays in sizes ranging from ukulele to acoustic guitar and sound like a harmonic combination of guitar, banjo and mandolin.
lawrencekstimes.com
These Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas
A reader asked us which Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Here are the ones we were able to find. Know of a restaurant we should add to this list? Please drop us an email at hello (at) lawrencekstimes (dot) com!. Open Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022:. • Sarpino’s...
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
kcur.org
Kansas City nonprofit Lotus Care House is getting homeless into housing, then adding services
Lotus Care House is taking a different approach to counter the homeless crisis. Unique support services like their path to housing and medical recovery programs help navigate the homeless from the street to permanent housing. After David Nelson lost his home in 2021 because of rising rent, he spent about...
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
gardnernews.com
Paulie’s Penguins ends their tradition
The Olathe home in East Olathe that has featured nearly 200 Christmas inflatables ends its run this Christmas, Dec. 25. The homemade display in the front yard at Mur-Len Road and Indian Creek Parkway began 15 years ago as a joke that blossomed into a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of Paul Craig’s mother who passed away from leukemia.
