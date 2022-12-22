ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; Marshall; Todd; Trigg WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mississippi, New Madrid by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 05:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Mississippi; New Madrid WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy