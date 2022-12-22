ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, IL

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 05:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 05:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; Marshall; Todd; Trigg WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-26 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

