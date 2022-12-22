Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
spectrumnews1.com
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
Santa Monica Daily Press
The Brothers Sushi in Santa Monica
My son Spencer lived and worked in Tokyo for 12 years and has a Ph.D. in Japanese literature and culture. We’ve dined together at many fine restaurants, including many Michelin stars. But at dinner last week at the new Brothers Sushi in Santa Monica I’ve never seen him so excited by the food and the menu.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City. Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar.
toddrickallen.com
Fruit Factory Comes To Century City
Something new has opened in the Food Court of the Westfield Century City Shopping Center. Fruit Factory is billing itself as “The Ultimate Fruit Experience”, and offers gourmet caramel apples, chocolate covered strawberries, dipped pretzels, and açaí bowls. I’m told they are currently in soft opening awaiting certain permits, so their full line may not be available just yet. We wish them the best of luck.
pasadenaweekly.com
American-style food truck feeding the city of Pasadena
For Michael Gray, owner of Fat Boys food truck, cooking is about connection. The highlight of his day is watching his customers’ faces light up when he passes their food through the window. “I grew up with food as a way to nurture the soul. … I love that...
foxla.com
A look at tamale making at La Indiana Tamales
Hot tamales... made fresh and made with love. Bob DeCastro spent the morning at La Indiana Tamales in LA as they prepare hundreds of tamales ahead of Christmas.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock
Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
The Queen Mary to Bring Back Food and Booze
The famed Long Beach tourist attraction has returned and will reimplement its restaurant and bars come 2023
Roll Em Up Taquitos Coming to The Square
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over Chino by Ryan Ursey
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Salad Restaurant Opens Location in Santa Monica
Santa Monica now has a new salad purveyor since MIXT has opened a new location at 401 Santa Monica Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant in Santa Monica is the chain’s third Southern California branch and 17th restaurant for MIXT in total. MIXT’s website already...
5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA
We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
4 Great Seafood Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
Boiling Point on the Way to Anaheim
The concept, which was founded in 2004 in Hacienda Heights, currently operates thirteen California locations
monrovianow.com
Winners of Monrovia Holiday Decorating Contest
Click links to see location on a map. (Look for the red marker.) 708 Ocean View Ave. (best viewed during day) Old Town Monrovia (Business Entries) Douglas Elliman Real Estate - 517 S. Myrtle Ave. Judges Award. Best Holiday Spirit Award. Monrovia Fioral - 119 E. Olive Ave. Most Creative.
New Long Beach Luxury Boutique Hotel Boasts Refreshed Dining and Drinking
Long Beach’s The Breakers to rebrand and bring five food and beverage venues
pasadenaweekly.com
Rose Queen Bella Ballard is proud of her court
Bella Ballard sees her role as the 104th Rose Queen as a “huge honor and responsibility,” one she never thought she would achieve. “Every day, I take it as an opportunity to not only be the best version of myself, but to be a role model in the community,” said Ballard, a 17-year-old senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school.
KTLA.com
Rain in the forecast for Southern California
Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
