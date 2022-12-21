Read full article on original website
Related
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh pitched in responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units
Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
WJAC TV
Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up
(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
pahomepage.com
London Montgomery signs with Penn State
Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. ‘Shoe...
Tyrone cheerleader performing in London New Year’s parade
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade. Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role […]
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The Daily Collegian
Activities, work canceled at University Park beginning at 5 a.m. Friday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State officials are continuing to monitor the winter weather affecting University Park and forecasts are predicting that the snow will turn to rain this afternoon and temperatures will rise, aiding with cleanup. Employees who are on campus now are advised to remain on campus through the end of their shift when travel conditions are expected to improve.
Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
Centre County United Way asking for help after ‘devastating’ fundraiser cancellation
Taste of the Town won’t be rescheduled this year.
As artic temps hit the region, these local fire halls, churches are open for warming stations
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The combination of the freezing air and high-speed winds is creating outages all across the region. First Energy is reporting almost 900 affected homes in Clearfield County, but there’s hope for those left in the cold. Clearfield Borough’s Mayor Mason Strouse said he knew he had to do something to help […]
aajhslivewire.com
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
therecord-online.com
Love resigns as Woodward Township supervisors’ chairman
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Wayne Love, chairman of the board of Woodward Township supervisors, has resigned from that position and the board itself, effective as of Tuesday. His resignation was announced and accepted at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, but his resignation letter had been submitted on Nov. 15. Love presided...
Some municipalities in Centre County declare snow emergencies
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some Centre County municipalities have announced a snow emergency with winter weather hitting the area. State College-area residents were issued an emergency that took effect at 5:30 p.m. People are reminded to clean sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm has stopped, according to a news release […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Former Local Businessman Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teen Employee Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The man who formerly owned Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage employee. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with felony unlawful contact with...
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
Comments / 0