Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football among Top 5 for 2024 Texas running back Bryan Jackson
The Trojans made the Top 5 schools list for four-star Composite 2024 McKinney (TX) running back Bryan Jackson on Saturday. USC was joined by Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Baylor. The 6-foot, 225-pound Jackson is rated the No. 347 overall prospect and the No. 46 athlete, according to the 247Sports Composite....
247Sports
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
Four-Star 2024 WR David Washington Has UCLA On His List
Just days after UCLA signed a pair of players from the Las Vegas area in the 2023 class, one of the state's top prospects in 2024 has the Bruins in his updated top 11. Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View receiver David Washington named a top 11 on Friday that was geographically versatile.
247Sports
USC’s Nick Figueroa looks ahead to Cotton Bowl before “getting away from everything” to decide future
At Cajon High in San Bernandino hailed a 6-foot-5, 270-pound strong-side defensive end that made all-league honors in his only season playing football. What proceeded was a redshirt freshman season at Cal Poly, a standout season at Riverside City College, then a transfer to USC with only two years of real experience in the sport.
247Sports
Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs
The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC makes Top 10 for 5-star 2024 defensive lineman David Stone
The Trojans made the Top 10 schools list for five-star 2024 IMG Academy (FL) defensive lineman David Stone on Friday. USC is joined by Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan State and Florida. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Stone is rated the No. 9 overall prospect and the No....
Four-Star RB JoJo Solis Commits to Cal for 2025
He is just a sophomore, but he ran for more than 2,000 yards as a freshman
UCLA Coach Chip Kelly on McGovern, no Opt-Outs, Younger Players in Practice, Transfer Portal Window
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Friday morning about the team's focus on getting a win in the Sun Bowl, the status of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, the fact there have been no opt-outs, younger players getting development time in bowl practice and the transfer official visit window in January.
4 Great Seafood Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
KTLA.com
Rain in the forecast for Southern California
Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
spectrumnews1.com
Rick Caruso's first sit-down interview after LA mayoral race
LOS ANGELES — Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso met up with Spectrum News 1's Giselle Fernandez for his first sit-down interview after the Los Angeles mayoral race. Although he ultimately lost to Karen Bass and spent more than $100 million on his campaign, he shared why running for...
NBC Los Angeles
Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time
Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
Dodger Stadium: A Look Inside the LA ART Gondola Coming Soon to Los Angeles
Future L.A. transportation will bring a new way for Dodger fans to get to the games.
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA
We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Gas prices increase for first time since November
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429.The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It was unchanged last Monday, the only other day during the streak when it did not decrease.The average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago, 75 cents lower than one month ago and 24.4 cents cheaper than one...
foxla.com
Search continues for police chase suspect who drove across eastern parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase across the eastern parts of Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the Pasadena area when the suspect led Irwindale Police Department on a chase. The suspect is...
orangeandbluepress.com
54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
Comments / 0