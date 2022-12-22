'What was their sacrifice for?': Devastation for female Afghan students stripped of education

Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
South Korean Warplane Crashes After Takeoff as North 'Violates' Air Space
Incursions by North Korean drones into South Korea follow the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by Pyongyang on December 23.
Inspector warns of reoffending risk as prisoners locked in cells 23 hours a day
A lack of prison officers means some inmates are spending more than 23 hours a day in their cells, with a rising risk of reoffending once they are released, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons has said.The warning from Charlie Taylor came after justice minister Damian Hinds announced in Parliament this week that 400 police cells would be used temporarily to hold prisoners following an “acute and sudden” increase in the prison population.Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Taylor said that several prisons were struggling to recruit and retain staff, including at Sheppey and Woodhill.You cannot rehabilitate someone if they are banged...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
York: Pupils protest against teaching assistant pay cuts
Pupils from York primary schools have staged a protest against plans to cut their teaching assistants' (TAs) pay. On the final day of term children and parents from Scarcroft and Knavesmire primary schools made signs with messages supporting staff. South Bank Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) said TAs would need to sign...
‘You’re doing terrible damage’: Steve Barclay confronted by mother of sick daughter over state of NHS
Health secretary Steve Barclay was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis about the “terrible damage” done to the NHS during a visit to a London hospital.Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay the government had failed to properly fund the health service as he visited the bedside of her daughter Lucy at King’s College Hospital.“The damage you’re doing to families like myself is terrible,” she told the minister. “We’re so lucky as a nation have our NHS – I feel like you’re criticising it all the time.”Ms Pinnington-Auld suggested Tory ministers had unfairly blamed record waiting...
Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania
More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
White Couple Allegedly Tortured Special Needs Foster Child During ‘Humanitarian’ Work in Uganda
A white American couple who moved to Uganda for humanitarian work faces the death penalty with charges of aggravated torture and trafficking of their 10-year-old foster son, New York Post reported. Kampala Metropolitan police arrested foster parents Nicholas and Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer on Dec. 9 after neighbors alerted officials...
UK scheme supporting Black students to reach Oxbridge expands to nursery schools
One of the UK’s most successful schemes supporting students of Black heritage to get into Oxford and Cambridge universities is expanding to help children as young as three years old to achieve their academic potential. Target Oxbridge has worked with more than 800 Black British students, of whom more...
North Korean drones breach South Korea airspace in ‘clear act of provocation’
South Korea said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated its air space.This is the first time since 2017 that North Korean drones entered its rival’s airspace.At the time, a suspected North Korean drone was found crashed in South Korea, after which military officials said that the drone photographed a US missile defence system in the South.In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday. One drone...
BBC
North Yorkshire Army officer will miss baby's first Christmas
An Army officer from North Yorkshire will miss his baby's first Christmas as he helps protect Nato's eastern border. Maj Henry Edwards, from Catterick, commands B Company, 1st Battalion Scots Guards, which is deployed to Estonia. Although sad not to be spending Christmas with wife Camilla and son Hector, he...
Comments / 0