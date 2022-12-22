Read full article on original website
Related
Today's Wordle #553 Tips, Hints and Answer for Saturday, December 24 Game
Struggling with today's Wordle? Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve the Christmas Eve puzzle.
'I Ruined My Family'—A Christmas Gift That Changed Three Lives Forever
When Shelby bought her mom a DNA kit, the results were shocking. Newsweek spoke to three women whose families were transformed by the technology.
According to Google, These Are the Most Searched Recipes of 2022
I think it’s safe to say that 2022 has gone by in a flash. This year alone, I’ve done more cooking and baking than I’ve ever done and I’ll be honest enough to say that I’ve spent a lot of that time on Google for inspiration, tricks and tips, and new recipes in general.
Parent Demanding Daughter Is 'Center of Attention' at Her Party Sparks Fury
"You are literally grouchy because you have to be nice to a six-year-old. That is about as [a******] as you can get dude," one user said.
Woman Dating Married Man Urged To Stop Comparing Herself to Ex: 'Unhealthy'
A young woman has been urged to leave her boyfriend after revealing he is still married to his ex-wife.
Charlie Mackesy on Adapting 'The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse'
Author Charlie Mackesy spoke to Newsweek about adapting his novel "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse" for an Apple TV+ Christmas special.
What To Watch on December 25? All the Christmas Specials on TV
On Christmas Day there will be a number of new specials and festive themed schedules for the whole family to enjoy.
Woman Causing Fight With Mother-in-Law Over Christmas Day Outfit Slammed
A woman's confrontation with her mother-in-law during Thanksgiving dinner has spilled over to Christmas, with the latter now referring to her as "the devil."
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Star Mirren Mack Talks 'Fun' Villain Merwyn
Mirren Mack spoke to Newsweek about creating her character Princess Merwyn for the Netflix prequel "The Witcher: Blood Origin."
Fury as Bride Threatened to Uninvite Grandparents Over 'Cheap' Wedding Gift
After threatening to uninvite her grandparents from her wedding over a "cheap" present, a bride has now missed out on a huge cash gift.
Elle
The Power Of Rest
Sometimes an idea burrows its way into the culture and takes up home there, building a little nest in our consciousness with continued repetition. One such concept was the pursuit of ‘happiness’. Later, there was ‘kindness’, and today ‘tenderness’. I tend to come to these things brittle with cynicism. I’ve argued in the past, for example, against the ‘happiness industry’, which through expensive interventions, like courses and coaches, sold the idea that you constantly needed to consume its products in order to achieve joy, thereby displacing your attention from the root of your unhappiness. But recently life events – I talk about family shock and tragedy in as neutral and passive a voice as possible, so as not to give it the drama it yearns for – have cracked something open in me.
Apple Insider
Best apps for reading library books on iPhone and iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The way we access library books has drastically changed. You can access an enormous amount of borrowable content through an iPhone or iPad app — here's how. Public libraries have paired up with...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1075M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0