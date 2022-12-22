Read full article on original website
WLOX
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family. “I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”. Things haven’t been easy, though. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple...
Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board. The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677.
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
texasbreaking.com
Ohio Twin Babies Abducted: One Found, One Remains Missing
The 24-year-old homeless Nalah Tamiko Jackson kidnapped the twin infants Kyair and Kason Thomass on Monday while their mother was purchasing food in Columbus. Jackson is being asked to safely deliver Kason after Kyair was found earlier on Tuesday at the Dayton airport. Kyair was Found. Around 1:35 a.m., a...
Widespread search for woman accused of stealing car with infant twins inside in Ohio
A widespread search is underway for a woman charged with kidnapping after she was accused of stealing a vehicle with twin infants inside in Ohio, one of whom has been found, police said. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, 24, is alleged to have stolen the vehicle, a 2010 Honda Accord, around...
Missing runaway teen in Rogers
Rogers Police Department has reported a missing 17 year old last seen on Dec. 21, according to a Facebook post.
Family of missing Madalina Cojocari pens handwritten note, ‘devastated’ as search continues in North Carolina
The family of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished in Cornelius, North Carolina, wrote a personal message asking the public for help in the search.
kyoutv.com
Suspect who allegedly shot at Missouri trooper may be passing through Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for information about a suspect they say is armed and dangerous and may be traveling through Iowa on his way to either Illinois or Minnesota. In a press release, Highway Patrol said a trooper tried to pull over...
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect in Baxter Springs attack takes his own life
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Cherokee County authorities released information on a brief manhunt that ended when the suspect took his own life. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Joseph Gunsolus attempted to shoot a woman west of Baxter Springs Tuesday afternoon. When his gun jammed, he struck her in the head before running into a wooded area.
fox2detroit.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old, ask adjoining states to be on the lookout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Ohio are asking the five adjoining states to be on the lookout as they search for a 5-month-old baby kidnapped on Monday.On Wednesday, the Columbus Division of Police issued BOLO alerts in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania for the suspect, Nalah Jackson.Jackson is accused of stealing a 2010 Honda Accord with 5-month-old twin boys inside on Dec. 19. Police say one of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport Tuesday morning. Police are now searching for the other child, Kason Thomass.Officials say the mother left the children in the car to go inside a pizza shop when Jackson took the vehicle.She was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights, Ohio.The vehicle is described as black with a ripped temporary tag, missing front bumper, tinted windows and a Westside City Toys bumper sticker.Anyone with information can call 614-645-4266.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
WOWT
BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Road conditions continue...
Ohio AMBER Alert: Why law enforcement delayed issuing statewide warning for missing infants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — BREAKING UPDATE: Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping two 5-month-old, has been arrested and Kason Thomas was found safe shortly after Jackson's arrest. Previous story below:. An AMBER Alert remains in place for a 5-month-old boy who went missing Monday evening. Kason and Kyair Thomas...
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
Helena-West Helena man intentionally set deadly house fire after argument, police say
A Helena-West Helena man is accused of intentionally setting a disabled man's house on fire after an argument.
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
