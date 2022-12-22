ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Art listings: Dec. 23-29

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

All That Glitters: The Society of Gilders: Gilding or “gilt,” is a decorative technique for applying fine gold leaf or powder to solid surfaces such as wood, stone or metal to give a thin coating of gold. 10 a.m.; Dec. 23-25, 27-29; Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave. in Winter Park; $10; orlandoatplay.com

Dazzling Nights Orlando: 6 p.m.; Dec. 23-24, 26-29; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave. in Orlando

From Ella To Coltrane: The Jazz Photography of Roger Kallins: Roger Kallins artfully captured the emotion that jazz musicians bring to their work. 10 a.m.; Dec. 23-24, 26-29; Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave. in Winter Park; free; 407-671-1886; orlandoatplay.com

Winter Art Camp: Art of the Story: Journey through the galleries to uncover hidden tales of paintings, sculptures, artifacts and more. 9 a.m.; Dec. 23, 27-29; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $55; orlandoatplay.com

Among the Oaks/Trees of the Season: Commemorating nearly two decades as a Tree City USA, Oakland is hosting a special art and history exhibit celebrating the beauty of nature and delving into the inspiration behind Oakland’s name. 10 a.m.; Dec. 23, 28-29; Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave. in Oakland; free; 407-656-1117; oaklandfl.gov

Fumicheliga: A History of the First Peoples of Florida: Florida has been home to thriving indigenous populations well before it received statehood in 1845. 11 a.m.; Dec. 23-25, 28-29; Art & History Museums of Maitland, 210 W. Packwood Ave. in Maitland; $0-$6; 407-539-2182; artandhistory.org

Sip & Paint at CarePlus Community Center: Come sip sparkling juice and paint with friends. 2 p.m.; Dec. 29; CarePlus Community Center, 4442 Curry Ford Road in Orlando; free; 407-533-4049; careplushealthplans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy