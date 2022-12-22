Art listings: Dec. 23-29

All That Glitters: The Society of Gilders: Gilding or “gilt,” is a decorative technique for applying fine gold leaf or powder to solid surfaces such as wood, stone or metal to give a thin coating of gold. 10 a.m.; Dec. 23-25, 27-29; Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave. in Winter Park; $10; orlandoatplay.com

Dazzling Nights Orlando: 6 p.m.; Dec. 23-24, 26-29; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave. in Orlando

From Ella To Coltrane: The Jazz Photography of Roger Kallins: Roger Kallins artfully captured the emotion that jazz musicians bring to their work. 10 a.m.; Dec. 23-24, 26-29; Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave. in Winter Park; free; 407-671-1886; orlandoatplay.com

Winter Art Camp: Art of the Story: Journey through the galleries to uncover hidden tales of paintings, sculptures, artifacts and more. 9 a.m.; Dec. 23, 27-29; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $55; orlandoatplay.com

Among the Oaks/Trees of the Season: Commemorating nearly two decades as a Tree City USA, Oakland is hosting a special art and history exhibit celebrating the beauty of nature and delving into the inspiration behind Oakland’s name. 10 a.m.; Dec. 23, 28-29; Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave. in Oakland; free; 407-656-1117; oaklandfl.gov

Fumicheliga: A History of the First Peoples of Florida: Florida has been home to thriving indigenous populations well before it received statehood in 1845. 11 a.m.; Dec. 23-25, 28-29; Art & History Museums of Maitland, 210 W. Packwood Ave. in Maitland; $0-$6; 407-539-2182; artandhistory.org

Sip & Paint at CarePlus Community Center: Come sip sparkling juice and paint with friends. 2 p.m.; Dec. 29; CarePlus Community Center, 4442 Curry Ford Road in Orlando; free; 407-533-4049; careplushealthplans.com