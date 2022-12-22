ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Theater & Dance listings: Dec. 23-29

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

THEATER

A Christmas Carol: A merry Christmas for everybody. 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 23-24; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St. in Orlando; $25-$60; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org

Dickens by Candlelight: An Orlando holiday tradition returns. Join us for Robin Olson’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” performed as you sip tea and indulge in Christmas cookies. 7:15 p.m.; Dec. 23; Audubon Park Covenant Church, 3219 Chelsea St. in Orlando; $35 events.humanitix.com

DANCE

Dance Express: A high energy, crowd pleaser playing old school music, Motown and current top 40. 5 p.m.; Dec. 25; Lake Sumter Landing Market Square in The Villages; thevillagesentertainment.com

DJ BMF: This event is for those 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Dec. 23; Lil’ Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; Free; bandsintown.com

DJ BMF’s James Brown Holiday Jam: This event is for those 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Dec. 23; Lil’ Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Funk Omakase featuring DJ Nigel John and guest DJs: This event is for those 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Dec. 29; Lil’ Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Magennis Academy of Irish Dance: Merging traditional Irish step with a modern style and twist, this exciting troupe has everything you want to get that authentic Irish feel. 12 p.m.; Dec. 24; Sawgrass Grove, 766 Marilee Place in The Villages; thevillagesentertainment.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy