$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
SoftLedger Launches Business Intelligence Dashboard With Real-Time Data
SoftLedger has launched a new business intelligence dashboard that presents real-time data in graphical form. The provider of a real-time cloud accounting software platform said in a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release that the dashboard will help chief financial officers (CFOs) use timely and accurate financial data to make strategic business decisions.
Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses
Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
What is Digital Transformation?
Digital transformation is using digital technologies to fundamentally change how an organization operates and delivers value to its customers. It involves integrating digital technology into all business areas, fundamentally changing how the business works and delivering value to customers. Digital transformation can take many forms, depending on the specific needs...
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
Boston Fed, MIT Study Paints Path Forward for Digital Dollar
A U.S. digital dollar is possible, and researchers have built the framework to prove it. That’s according to a multi-year project from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Digital Currency Initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has laid fresh groundwork for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’
Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...
Goldman Sachs Deepens Banking Partnership With Apple
Goldman Sachs is expanding its banking partnership with Apple, something other banks have resisted. A Thursday (Dec. 22) report by The Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — says that Apple has spent years asking big banks to let their customers view account balances on the Apple digital wallet.
BoE Says Blockchain Not Yet Critical to Financial System
The BoE has said blockchain technology isn’t yet a critical infrastructure in the financial system. But it holds open the possibility that some blockchains may become so. In a post on its website published on Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Bank of England (BoE) writes that “Blockchains do not constitute critical financial infrastructure (yet). But they could conceivably become so in the future if crypto asset activity and its interconnectedness with the wider financial system continue to develop.”
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
America’s Digital Transformation Is Slow, Steady and Driven by Routine
Global digital transformation edged forward again in Q3 2022, increasing 0.7% from Q2, reflecting a continued rise in digital activities across the 11 economies we study. PYMNTS’ latest research identifies a critical shift in Q3: Consumers added more digital activities to their daily lives. We find that consumers are...
Republic First Bancorp Names New CEO and CFO
Republic First Bancorp has appointed a new CEO and chief financial officer (CFO). The holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that Thomas X. Geisel has been appointed CEO, president and a member of the board of directors, while Michael W. Harrington has been appointed CFO.
Korean FinTech and Investment App Toss Raises $405M
South Korean investment app Toss has raised $405 million in a Series G funding round. The round lifts the company’s valuation to a reported 9.1 trillion won ($7.1 billion), up from 8.5 trillion won ($6.6 billion) last June, notable at a time when FinTechs are slashing valuations and struggling to find funding, according to a report from TechCrunch.
Private Equity Funds Regroup as Debt Financing Dries Up
Private equity funds are seeking new ways to close deals as debt financing becomes scarce. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 22) report from Reuters, which notes a 40.4% decline in worldwide buyout activity, caused by a lack of debt financing, which was itself due to higher interest rates and reluctant lenders.
Treasury Official: No Hurry for US to Adopt Digital Dollar
A leading U.S. Treasury official says the digital dollar could still be years away. U.S. regulators must first determine whether a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would truly improve real-time interbank payments in terms of speed and cost, Nellie Liang, undersecretary for domestic finance at the Treasury, said in a Bloomberg News interview Wednesday (Dec. 21).
eCommerce Platform Wish Partners With Eurora
The eCommerce platform Wish will use Eurora’s trade technology solutions to reduce operational costs. Announced in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 20), the new partnership will see Wish deploy Eurora’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cross-border logistics and compliance software, which helps international retailers manage integration with delivery partners and cross-border tax and reporting requirements.
Automation Helps Minimize Friction In Online Insurance Claims Process
Automation can be the missing link to minimizing friction in the online insurance claims process. In fact, when it comes to making an insurance claim, filling out forms and providing reams of documentation is known to increase friction in the customer journey. To address the problem, German InsurTech startup INZMO...
Binance Skeptics Seek Answers Concerning Similarities With FTX Crypto Business Model
After the astounding FTX crypto collapse, investors and industry observers want proof that Binance is different. The leading cryptocurrency exchange and its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, who played a key role in setting off the death spiral of the FTX enterprise, are now themselves facing increasing scrutiny over the opacity of Binance’s operations and the solvency of its crypto holdings.
FinTech IPO Index Down 3.7% as Tech Stocks Face Continued Carnage
The rout that tech stocks faced on Thursday captures all the pressures faced by the FinTech IPO names … and captured them in a nutshell. Economic data fueled fears of continued rate hikes, as U.S. GDP rose 3.2% year over year in the third quarter. That report beat estimates of 2.9%, and as inflation remains at lofty levels, the promise of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve well into 2023 seems assured.
