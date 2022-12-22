Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push
A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
crowdfundinsider.com
Indian Fintech Razorpay to Support Credit Cards on UPI Network
What was once an innovation is today “a way of life” for millions of consumers in India. Over the last two and a half years, transactions on the UPI network have “grown by a factor of 6 as digital payments have exploded in India,” according to an update from Razorpay.
For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker
For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil: C6 Bank Chooses Thought Machine for Digital Banking Tech
C6 Bank in Brazil has selected UK-based Thought Machine to power its core banking tech stack. C6 Bank is a full-stack bank for both businesses and individuals, serving more than 20 million customers. C6 Bank will leverage Thought Machine’s “Vault Core” to create and launch innovative new products.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Sen. Warren Raises Considers To Federal Reserve & Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation About Crypto Firms & Banks Relationships
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Goldman Sachs Deepens Banking Partnership With Apple
Goldman Sachs is expanding its banking partnership with Apple, something other banks have resisted. A Thursday (Dec. 22) report by The Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — says that Apple has spent years asking big banks to let their customers view account balances on the Apple digital wallet.
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
Meet 3 millennials who are thriving as freelancers and learn how they built a flexible work life and financial independence
A record number of Americans freelanced this year. Here's how three of them found financial and personal fulfillment.
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Senators Warren, Smith Send Letters to US Federal Reserve Chair, FDIC Acting Chair, Demanding Information on Banking Industry and Ties to Crypto
The aftershocks of FTX’s bankruptcy will be felt for many months. The collapse of the crypto exchange and the potential loss of billions in value has fueled demands for regulatory oversight on Capitol Hill with renewed vigor. Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tina Smith, co-signed two...
Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses
Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
Rapid-delivery startup Getir buys its rival Gorillas at a big discount as grocery apps continue to eat each other
Gorillas tried to raise further funds to operate on its own earlier this year but has since accepted a proposal from the Istanbul-based company.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Are Ideally Poised to Help Distressed Consumers
By all accounts, American consumers are feeling the economic strain. More than half of Americans earning less than $50,000 annually are now living paycheck to paycheck, and even 36% of the highest earners — those making more than $100,000 a year — now fall into the paycheck-to-paycheck category. Given consumers’ plight, one would expect financial institutions (FIs) to be stepping up to help.
Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds
Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist
Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
