A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.

3 DAYS AGO