decrypt.co

Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push

A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
crowdfundinsider.com

Indian Fintech Razorpay to Support Credit Cards on UPI Network

What was once an innovation is today “a way of life” for millions of consumers in India. Over the last two and a half years, transactions on the UPI network have “grown by a factor of 6 as digital payments have exploded in India,” according to an update from Razorpay.
PYMNTS

For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker

For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
PYMNTS

$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo

Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
crowdfundinsider.com

Brazil: C6 Bank Chooses Thought Machine for Digital Banking Tech

C6 Bank in Brazil has selected UK-based Thought Machine to power its core banking tech stack. C6 Bank is a full-stack bank for both businesses and individuals, serving more than 20 million customers. C6 Bank will leverage Thought Machine’s “Vault Core” to create and launch innovative new products.
PYMNTS

Goldman Sachs Deepens Banking Partnership With Apple

Goldman Sachs is expanding its banking partnership with Apple, something other banks have resisted. A Thursday (Dec. 22) report by The Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — says that Apple has spent years asking big banks to let their customers view account balances on the Apple digital wallet.
PYMNTS

Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance

A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
PYMNTS

Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie

Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Senators Warren, Smith Send Letters to US Federal Reserve Chair, FDIC Acting Chair, Demanding Information on Banking Industry and Ties to Crypto

The aftershocks of FTX’s bankruptcy will be felt for many months. The collapse of the crypto exchange and the potential loss of billions in value has fueled demands for regulatory oversight on Capitol Hill with renewed vigor. Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tina Smith, co-signed two...
WASHINGTON STATE
PYMNTS

Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses

Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Are Ideally Poised to Help Distressed Consumers

By all accounts, American consumers are feeling the economic strain. More than half of Americans earning less than $50,000 annually are now living paycheck to paycheck, and even 36% of the highest earners — those making more than $100,000 a year — now fall into the paycheck-to-paycheck category. Given consumers’ plight, one would expect financial institutions (FIs) to be stepping up to help.
PYMNTS

Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds

Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
Fortune

Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

