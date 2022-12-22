Read full article on original website
What is Digital Transformation?
Digital transformation is using digital technologies to fundamentally change how an organization operates and delivers value to its customers. It involves integrating digital technology into all business areas, fundamentally changing how the business works and delivering value to customers. Digital transformation can take many forms, depending on the specific needs...
What Is the Digital Economy?
The digital economy is economic activity using the internet and other digital technologies. It encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of goods and services that are created, delivered and consumed using digital technologies. The digital economy includes a wide range of activities, such as eCommerce, online banking, financial services, digital...
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds
Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
Digital Payments Platform PhonePe Officially Separates From Flipkart
India-based eCommerce platform Flipkart has parted ways with the digital payments platform PhonePe. The companies announced the severing of their ownership in a Friday (Dec. 23) press release, stating the decision was made to allow each business to grow independently. Flipkart acquired PhonePe six years ago, allowing the digital payments...
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
SoftLedger Launches Business Intelligence Dashboard With Real-Time Data
SoftLedger has launched a new business intelligence dashboard that presents real-time data in graphical form. The provider of a real-time cloud accounting software platform said in a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release that the dashboard will help chief financial officers (CFOs) use timely and accurate financial data to make strategic business decisions.
eCommerce Platform Wish Partners With Eurora
The eCommerce platform Wish will use Eurora’s trade technology solutions to reduce operational costs. Announced in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 20), the new partnership will see Wish deploy Eurora’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cross-border logistics and compliance software, which helps international retailers manage integration with delivery partners and cross-border tax and reporting requirements.
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
How Did Saudi Arabia and Kenya Dodge VC Funding Slowdown?
After reaching new heights in 2021, VC funding in EMEA slowed sharply in 2022. While final full-year tallies are not settled yet, data from the first three quarters suggests that startups in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) have clearly felt the chill of a funding winter, despite a relatively robust first half.
BoE Says Blockchain Not Yet Critical to Financial System
The BoE has said blockchain technology isn’t yet a critical infrastructure in the financial system. But it holds open the possibility that some blockchains may become so. In a post on its website published on Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Bank of England (BoE) writes that “Blockchains do not constitute critical financial infrastructure (yet). But they could conceivably become so in the future if crypto asset activity and its interconnectedness with the wider financial system continue to develop.”
Digital Wallets Drive D2C Brands’ Holiday Sales
In a bid to win consumers’ holiday spending, D2C brands are removing payment friction. This, as data shows that online shoppers are increasingly seeking out brands that offer them quick, convenient transactions. According to PYMNTS’ study, “Deal Or No Deal: The 2022 Holiday Shopping Report,” which draws from a...
ECB Outlines Banks’ Role in Central Bank Digital Currency Project
The ECB has published an update on its Central Bank Digital Currency project. The report, published on Thursday (Dec. 21), outlines the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) progress on the investigation phase of the digital euro project, which began in October 2021. It is the second such document following...
Boston Fed, MIT Study Paints Path Forward for Digital Dollar
A U.S. digital dollar is possible, and researchers have built the framework to prove it. That’s according to a multi-year project from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Digital Currency Initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has laid fresh groundwork for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
JPMorgan Hints The RTP® Network Could Disrupt Cross-Border Payments
In this month’s “Real-Time Payments Tracker®,” Rupa Krishnan, head of global real-time payments at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., reflects on the RTP® network’s five-year anniversary and looks ahead to possible new use cases, including why it is poised to disrupt cross-border payments. An...
Report: Italian Government Easing Merchants’ Digital Payment Woes
The Italian government has backed a plan to lower digital payment fees for retailers. The measure, part of the country's 2023 budget, would impose a “solidarity contribution” on banks and payment processors to reduce fees on digital payments for merchants, Reuters reported Wednesday (Dec. 21). The proposal comes...
Former BlockFi Exec Joins Google’s Web3 Project
A former BlockFi executive has left the company to work on Google’s Web3 initiative. Rishi Ramchandani, who stepped down recently after two-and-a-half years as BlockFi’s vice president of Asia, is now Google’s Web3 lead for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. “Excited for the next step in my career!”...
German eCommerce Sales Buck Christmas Trend, Shrink 16.8%
German eCommerce sales have seen a double-digit decline in the lead-up to Christmas. The numbers, reported by the German Federal Association for eCommerce (bevh), reveal that online sales between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 — including Black Friday — were 16.8% lower than in the same period last year, a first since measurements began in 2014.
