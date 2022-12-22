China’s Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily Covid-19 infections as the country ramps up its vaccination rate by trying to lure senior citizens to get jabbed in return for payment.The country is witnessing an unprecedented surge in infections, with numbers expected to double in the Zhejiang province, according to the local government. However, doubts are mounting among health experts and residents about Beijing’s statistics, which show no new Covid deaths reported for six days through Sunday as the virus is feared to be spreading largely unchecked. The country stopped reporting asymptomatic...

33 MINUTES AGO