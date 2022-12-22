Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Bob McAdoo views possible Messi move through unique transatlantic perspective
International star, at age 35, coming off a championship and linked to an overseas move to a lesser league offering lesser competition. No, this isn’t about Lionel Messi, who is not coming to Inter Miami CF any time soon (or maybe at all) and won’t soon be playing in a warehouse district in Fort Lauderdale alongside I-95 and an executive airport. And yet, the concept itself is not nearly as ...
Miami Heat Still Trying To Shake Injury Bug
The Miami Heat have used 12 different starting lineups because of injuries. The injury but continued when forward Jimmy Butler sprained an ankle in Friday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. Here's what the players had to say about injuries happening so frequently:. Lowry: "Let's get our injuries out of the...
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Final Status For Pacers-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Tells Story That Displays Competitiveness Of Kobe Bryant
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade earlier this year shared a story about the late Kobe Bryant’s dedication during the 2008 Olympics. While the rest of the USA men’s basketball team went to breakfast after practice one day, Bryant was already in practice sessions. “As we walk down there...
First Look at Ja Morant's Signature Nike Shoes
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant unveiled his first signature Nike shoe on Christmas Day.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant will debut new Nike 'Ja 1' signature shoe against Warriors
Ahead of his first appearance in a Christmas Day game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant unveiled his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Morant unveils the light blue, low-top sneaker by unwrapping a Christmas gift from his 3-year old daughter, Kaari. In the caption above the video, he writes, “Excited to share the #Ja1, dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most.”
Aaron Gordon had perhaps the best dunk of the season during the Nuggets' overtime win on Christmas
Denver's Aaron Gordon is no stranger to absolutely ridiculous dunks. The 6-foot-9 forward from the University of Arizona had two of the all-time best performances in the history of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, though he failed to win in either 2016 or 2020. Gordon has thrown down 85 dunks...
Miami football 2023 class highest ever signed by Mario Cristobal
The 2023 Miami football class is the highest signed by Mario Cristobal during his head coaching career. Miami currently has the fourth-ranked 2023 class with all of the Hurricanes commits signing except for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The highest-ranked class Cristobal signed at Oregon was seventh in 2021. Miami has...
First look: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions odds and lines
The Chicago Bears (3-12) take on the Detroit Lions (7-8) Sunday in Week 17 at Ford Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Bears vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bears lost 35-13 to...
Max Preps Gives Miami Signee Rueben Bain Florida POY Award
Miami Central defensive end Rueben Bain is state player of the year.
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins still control playoff fate despite recent losses
Mike McDaniel understands the NFL is a results-oriented business, but he thought the Miami Dolphins showed plenty of positive signs in their 32-29 loss to Buffalo last week. “I think that is night and day from the football we’ve played since the bye,” McDaniel said. “So had we played like that for the whole season, […]
'Spirited' most fearsome ghost unmasked: The 7-foot-1 former NBA player under hood is 'sweetest guy'
In every version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," you fear the deathly silent Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. The horror is back In "Spirited," the hit AppleTV+ movie twist on Dickens' tale, with the physically ghastly presence of the towering ghost. This Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come...
It’s a cold Christmas in Miami. When will it warm up? What about Monday and beyond?
It’s Christmas Day. And it’s cold. At least for South Florida.
NBA on Christmas Day: Schedule, TV times, how to watch league's annual holiday showcase
The NBA celebrates 75 years of Christmas Day games on Sunday. First played on Christmas in 1947 with three games, Dec. 25 games have become a staple of the league’s schedule. There are five games this season featuring some of the league’s best teams and best players: Boston’s Jayson...
It’s still cold in Miami. Did we break a record? And when is warmer weather coming?
We have some questions about the weather:
Boston Celtics crush Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas in matchup of NBA's top two teams
BOSTON – Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 41 points in the third quarter, and Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots – and knocked down Giannis Antetokounmpo – in the fourth on Sunday to help the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.
Miami-Dade stuns Broward with last-second TD in All-Star Game
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – Bragging rights and another championship trophy is going back to Area Code 305. Fittingly, it was the “Miami-Central Connection” that led the way. Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to his Rockets’ teammate Cataurus Hicks on the final play of ...
