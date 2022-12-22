ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat’s Bob McAdoo views possible Messi move through unique transatlantic perspective

International star, at age 35, coming off a championship and linked to an overseas move to a lesser league offering lesser competition. No, this isn’t about Lionel Messi, who is not coming to Inter Miami CF any time soon (or maybe at all) and won’t soon be playing in a warehouse district in Fort Lauderdale alongside I-95 and an executive airport. And yet, the concept itself is not nearly as ...
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat Still Trying To Shake Injury Bug

The Miami Heat have used 12 different starting lineups because of injuries. The injury but continued when forward Jimmy Butler sprained an ankle in Friday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. Here's what the players had to say about injuries happening so frequently:. Lowry: "Let's get our injuries out of the...
MIAMI, FL
Marconews.com

Grizzlies star Ja Morant will debut new Nike 'Ja 1' signature shoe against Warriors

Ahead of his first appearance in a Christmas Day game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant unveiled his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Morant unveils the light blue, low-top sneaker by unwrapping a Christmas gift from his 3-year old daughter, Kaari. In the caption above the video, he writes, “Excited to share the #Ja1, dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most.”
MEMPHIS, TN
caneswarning.com

Miami football 2023 class highest ever signed by Mario Cristobal

The 2023 Miami football class is the highest signed by Mario Cristobal during his head coaching career. Miami currently has the fourth-ranked 2023 class with all of the Hurricanes commits signing except for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The highest-ranked class Cristobal signed at Oregon was seventh in 2021. Miami has...
MIAMI, FL
Marconews.com

First look: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions odds and lines

The Chicago Bears (3-12) take on the Detroit Lions (7-8) Sunday in Week 17 at Ford Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Bears vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bears lost 35-13 to...
CHICAGO, IL
KHON2

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins still control playoff fate despite recent losses

Mike McDaniel understands the NFL is a results-oriented business, but he thought the Miami Dolphins showed plenty of positive signs in their 32-29 loss to Buffalo last week. “I think that is night and day from the football we’ve played since the bye,” McDaniel said. “So had we played like that for the whole season, […]

