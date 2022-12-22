Read full article on original website
techlunchpail.com
Four-Star WR Keylen Adams Discusses Virginia Tech In His Top 12
As the high school recruiting focus shifts to the Class of 2024, four-star WR Keylen Adams out of Virginia Beach is set to be one of Virginia Tech's top overall targets with the Hokies recently making his top 12. The Hokies were joined by Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Michigan...
Virginia Tech Football, Positional Reset: Offense
On Wednesday, Virginia Tech signed 29 new players - 25 high schoolers and four transfers. The Class of 2023 represents Brent Pry’s first full cycle of recruits. Pry mostly re-recruited Justin Fuente’s 2022 recruits after getting the job in December 2021. After taking 23 recruits and five transfers...
WDBJ7.com
Tennis pro brothers teach at Hidden Valley Country Club
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is full of hidden gems- including a set of brothers who began instructing tennis at the Hidden Valley country Club over the summer. “At the end of the day, tennis is tennis, the technique stays, the tactic stays. The level might be...
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
cbs19news
New findings on COVID boosters
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA researchers released new information on the efficacy of COVID boosters. Dr. Jeff Wilson, a professor in allergy and immunology at UVA led a team of researchers. They discovered the booster led to longer lasting antibodies than the initial shot – for about six months......
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
NBC 29 News
Shoppers rush to the store for Christmas dinner groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Last minute shoppers are heading to Walmart to do some grocery shopping for their Christmas dinners. “I think it’s going to be pretty crowded. Pretty crazy, but I’m prepared for it. I’m a big dude. I can handle them all,” shopper Brandon Scott said. “We’re going to go ahead and do ours tonight, so that’s why I’m doing it always last minute, but I’m here.”
WHSV
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
NBC 29 News
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
Augusta Free Press
Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
WDBJ7.com
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Authorities lead search for teen reported missing on Christmas Day
The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old juvenile. Litsy Gil Sanchez was last seen in Harrisonburg on Christmas Day. Sanchez may have a faux nose ring. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a green marijuana plant and a black sweater. She has a blue and yellow backpack with pink flowers.
