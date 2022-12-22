Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Lt. Gov. Proposes Up To $500 Rebate Checks From Mississippi
Some Mississippi residents may get some extra money next year, thanks to the latest proposal from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. The Republican leader of the Senate recently came up with his policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Hosemann’s policy priorities include sending $500 rebate checks from Mississippi, an increase in education spending, and more.
DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
What he’s offering is Trumpism without Trump. But will it work?
Are Americans Getting $3,600 Payments in 2023? Update on Congress' Plan
Democratic lawmakers pushed hard for an extension to the expanded child tax credit in the omnibus spending bill.
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report
When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
Steve Bannon Draws Red Line in GOP Civil War, Blasts 'Enemy' Republicans
There are 18 Republican senators who voted yes for the omnibus spending bill on Thursday in a bipartisan effort to avert a federal government shutdown.
Jan. 6 committee releases final report
The report, which spans 845 pages, was made public three days after the committee held its final meeting and unveiled several criminal referrals targeting former President Trump. During that presentation, members voted unanimously to adopt the expansive body of work.
MSNBC
GOP balks at bill requiring IRS audits of presidential finances
In the post-Watergate era, the Internal Revenue Service has been required to conduct automatic audit of every sitting president’s taxes, every year, regardless of circumstances. As we’ve discussed, a president need not be suspected of any wrongdoing; the reform was simply created to help bolster public confidence. The...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Republican 'Traitors' Over Omnibus Bill
Several House Republicans have criticized their counterparts in the Senate for working to pass the spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.
Biden to announce six new judicial nominees
President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority. The nominees are for federal district courts —...
Six battleground states will hold the key to the White House in 2024
As both parties look to the 2024 presidential map, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin will be critical.
Jan. 6 committee delivers whopping final report: Coup was planned months in advance
The final report of the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack, all 845 pages of it, is now in the public realm. It was released late on Thursday, so I won't claim to have read it all thoroughly in one night. But unlike the last highly anticipated event like this, Robert Mueller's ill-fated report, we are already familiar with the outlines of what it contains — and there was no Trump official, à la Bill Barr, spinning it for him in advance. So we are in a better position to judge the evidence for ourselves,
CNBC
Congress’ lame duck session leaves 'unfinished business' on issues that address Americans' everyday financial needs
A year-end push to get legislation through during the lame duck session of Congress has omitted some key proposals that would help provide for Americans' everyday needs. Here's what didn't make the cut and how lawmakers could address that "unfinished business" in 2023. Washington lawmakers are rushing to get as...
Congress sends bill to boost food donations to Biden’s desk
Congress this week passed a bill to incentivize food donations in an effort to fight hunger and reduce food waste. The Food Donation Improvement Act boosts liability protections for those that donate food directly to people in need, eliminating legal barriers that have prompted restaurants, grocery stores, farms and other organizations to throw away food…
Republican Trump Allies and Critics Plot to Dethrone Him in 2024: Report
Several Republicans are spending the holiday season mulling prospective presidential runs, according to The Washington Post on Saturday.
Jan. 6 Committee's Plan to Stop the Next Attack on Democracy
In its final act, the Jan. 6 committee recommends legal and prosecutorial steps to strengthen elections against insurrection.
Some of the Earmarks in the Newly Passed Omnibus Spending Bill
The Omnibus government spending plan is 4,155 pages long and provides funding through the fiscal year 2023. One of the many problems with this funding bill is that it was only released a few days ago, and many Congress members said they weren't able to completely read the bill before they voted on it.
Five major bills Congress passed in 2022
WASHINGTON — It was a busy year for Congress, which passed a slew of consequential bills, most of which enjoyed support from both parties. And it may be the high-water mark of Joe Biden’s presidency from a legislative standpoint, with Republicans poised to take over the House of Representatives early in 2023.
Jan. 6 report sidesteps federal intelligence failures before deadly Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — While detailing multiple warnings of violence collected by U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials about protests planned for Jan. 6, the House select committee’s report largely avoids the issue of how federal agencies handled the information or why they failed to share the full extent of the threats with U.S. Capitol Police officers tasked with protecting Congress from the violent mob that stormed the Capitol building.
POLITICO
Black voters are transforming the suburbs
We’re sending you off into the holidays with a special treat: The conclusion to our Next Great Migration series. (We’ll be off next week for the holidays, but back in your inbox Jan. 3) For the past year, we've chronicled how Black Americans have been packing up and...
