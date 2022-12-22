ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Lt. Gov. Proposes Up To $500 Rebate Checks From Mississippi

Some Mississippi residents may get some extra money next year, thanks to the latest proposal from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. The Republican leader of the Senate recently came up with his policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Hosemann’s policy priorities include sending $500 rebate checks from Mississippi, an increase in education spending, and more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report

When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee releases final report

The report, which spans 845 pages, was made public three days after the committee held its final meeting and unveiled several criminal referrals targeting former President Trump. During that presentation, members voted unanimously to adopt the expansive body of work.
MSNBC

GOP balks at bill requiring IRS audits of presidential finances

In the post-Watergate era, the Internal Revenue Service has been required to conduct automatic audit of every sitting president’s taxes, every year, regardless of circumstances. As we’ve discussed, a president need not be suspected of any wrongdoing; the reform was simply created to help bolster public confidence. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Biden to announce six new judicial nominees

President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority. The nominees are for federal district courts —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Jan. 6 committee delivers whopping final report: Coup was planned months in advance

The final report of the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack, all 845 pages of it, is now in the public realm. It was released late on Thursday, so I won't claim to have read it all thoroughly in one night. But unlike the last highly anticipated event like this, Robert Mueller's ill-fated report, we are already familiar with the outlines of what it contains — and there was no Trump official, à la Bill Barr, spinning it for him in advance. So we are in a better position to judge the evidence for ourselves,
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Congress sends bill to boost food donations to Biden’s desk

Congress this week passed a bill to incentivize food donations in an effort to fight hunger and reduce food waste.  The Food Donation Improvement Act boosts liability protections for those that donate food directly to people in need, eliminating legal barriers that have prompted restaurants, grocery stores, farms and other organizations to throw away food…
The Maine Writer

Some of the Earmarks in the Newly Passed Omnibus Spending Bill

The Omnibus government spending plan is 4,155 pages long and provides funding through the fiscal year 2023. One of the many problems with this funding bill is that it was only released a few days ago, and many Congress members said they weren't able to completely read the bill before they voted on it.
NBC News

Five major bills Congress passed in 2022

WASHINGTON — It was a busy year for Congress, which passed a slew of consequential bills, most of which enjoyed support from both parties. And it may be the high-water mark of Joe Biden’s presidency from a legislative standpoint, with Republicans poised to take over the House of Representatives early in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Jan. 6 report sidesteps federal intelligence failures before deadly Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — While detailing multiple warnings of violence collected by U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials about protests planned for Jan. 6, the House select committee’s report largely avoids the issue of how federal agencies handled the information or why they failed to share the full extent of the threats with U.S. Capitol Police officers tasked with protecting Congress from the violent mob that stormed the Capitol building.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Black voters are transforming the suburbs

We’re sending you off into the holidays with a special treat: The conclusion to our Next Great Migration series. (We’ll be off next week for the holidays, but back in your inbox Jan. 3) For the past year, we've chronicled how Black Americans have been packing up and...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy