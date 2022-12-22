ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Holiday shopping rush draws in huge crowds in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds strolled Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque on Christmas eve, spreading holiday cheer and joy this holiday season. Cherie Rock of Warpath Traders, a family-owned gift shop that's been in town for nearly 50 years, said business has been booming this year. "Lots of tourists. They've...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa

In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
marketplace.org

Holiday traditions keep New Mexico tamale makers busy

In New Mexico, it wouldn’t be the holidays without tamales. Those corn husk-wrapped bundles of masa, meat and New Mexican chiles are in high demand this time of year, keeping restaurants like La Mexicana Tortilla Co. in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood busy. “We’ve been around for 90 years. We...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Multispecialty Physician-Owned Network Opening In Santa Fe In January

SANTA FE — Santa Fe will soon be getting a new physician-owned, multispecialty practice that will deliver high-quality care to Northern New Mexico. The Nexus Health practice will have a full range of medical and surgical specialties directed by well-respected doctors who have made a commitment to put patients first in the new independent model of care. Nexus Health is owned and directed by medical providers who practice and live in Santa Fe & Northern New Mexico.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Thief steals 10-foot nutcracker from Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a tradition the Martinez family does during the holidays, creating over-the-top decorations for the neighborhood to enjoy. "A lot of them cruised by every night to put their kids to bed and stuff to see our decorations," said Christopher Martinez. But this year, that joy...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

City of Albuquerque facing lawsuit over injustice towards homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several organizations are suing the city of Albuquerque for violating the civil rights of the homeless population. The law firm of Ives and Flores, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and attorney Nick Davis filed a lawsuit on Monday on behalf of unhoused people living in Albuquerque. The groups said they want to stop city officials from unlawfully destroying encampments and property, jailing, and fining people.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy