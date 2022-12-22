ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several organizations are suing the city of Albuquerque for violating the civil rights of the homeless population. The law firm of Ives and Flores, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and attorney Nick Davis filed a lawsuit on Monday on behalf of unhoused people living in Albuquerque. The groups said they want to stop city officials from unlawfully destroying encampments and property, jailing, and fining people.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO