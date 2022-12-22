ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon owners bring authentic tamales, tacos to Richardson

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon offers a variety of tamales fillings with chicken, beef, bean, cheese, jalapenos and more. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) When Antonio and Doris Quintanilla met, they had two things in common: their culture and their love for cooking. Both hailing from Linares, Nuevo Leon, a small city in the northern state of Mexico, the two share the same love for the country’s cuisine.
RICHARDSON, TX
Holiday gift guide: Check out these 20 DFW shops

Holiday gift guide: Check out these 20 DFW shops

The Christmas Shoppe opened in The Shops at Highland Village earlier this year. (Courtesy The Shops at Highland Village) Find a gift for everyone on your list at these unique local shops that have been featured in Community Impact’s Fort Worth, Roanoke, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lewisville, Coppell, Southlake, Grapevine and Colleyville coverage this year.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center

The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Art Wheel Studio in Roanoke focuses on European teaching methods

Anna Charaevski begins a painting in a group class. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Liliana Nedzelska, a Ukrainian native, earned a master’s degree in teaching fine arts from the Kyiv Cultural Institute. She said in 2004, she started teaching art from her home in Keller to her two sons and some of their friends because of the far-reaching benefits garnered from this activity.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are some businesses that have opened, are set to open in Flower Mound, Northlake

Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Flower Mound location Dec. 9. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Here are some business that are coming soon or have recently opened in Flower Mound and Northlake. Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will occupy a 42,282-square-foot distribution center in Northlake. The...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Founded on decades of industry experience, CraftWay Kitchen offers elevated American cuisine in Plano

Super Food Salad with Ahi Tuna ($18) has organic greens, pickled beets, cucumbers and marinated tomatoes with a citrus vinaigrette. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Plano, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fertility Specialists of Texas bringing fertility treatment to Plano

Fertility Specialists of Texas is moving to Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fertility Specialists of Texas is set to relocate from Frisco to Plano at the end of January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The clinic will be located at 5736 SH 121. Fertility Specialists of Texas has six locations, and it offers a variety of fertility treatment options, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, preimplantation, egg freezing and more, according to its website.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson

The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

La La Land Kind Cafe offering matcha, coffee in Richardson

La La Land Kind Cafe offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) La La Land Kind Cafe opened a Richardson location Sept. 17. The coffee shop is located at 242 W. Campbell Road, which previously housed a Great Outdoors Sub Shop. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. 469-248-2486. www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

