Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Related
Richardson business The Bike Shop offers variety of bicycles, repairs, accessories
The Bike Shop sells hybrid bikes, trikes and more. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Having been involved in the competitive cycling business for more than 20 years, Felipe Montiel offers a unique perspective on how to best repair a bicycle. Montiel applies that knowledge to The Bike Shop, located at 1002 N....
Best of 2022: Camp Bow Wow, Not Your Mama’s Quilt Store and more business features from Plano
Camp Bow Wow was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in January. (Kaushiki Roy/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all business features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. When April Prill made the jump from corporate America to owning a...
Best of 2022: Big Boy's Bike Repair, YAM Yoga and more business features from Lake Highlands and Lakewood
Hayden Harrison said he cleans off the right amount rust to allow for bicycles to look old, but ride like they are new. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of business features that appeared in the Lake Highlands-Lakewood edition of Community Impact in 2022. Nestled in the old Lakewood...
Tamaleria Nuevo Leon owners bring authentic tamales, tacos to Richardson
Tamaleria Nuevo Leon offers a variety of tamales fillings with chicken, beef, bean, cheese, jalapenos and more. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) When Antonio and Doris Quintanilla met, they had two things in common: their culture and their love for cooking. Both hailing from Linares, Nuevo Leon, a small city in the northern state of Mexico, the two share the same love for the country’s cuisine.
Holiday gift guide: Check out these 20 DFW shops
The Christmas Shoppe opened in The Shops at Highland Village earlier this year. (Courtesy The Shops at Highland Village) Find a gift for everyone on your list at these unique local shops that have been featured in Community Impact’s Fort Worth, Roanoke, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lewisville, Coppell, Southlake, Grapevine and Colleyville coverage this year.
New coffee shop Collective Coffee to join Historic Downtown McKinney
Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop concept, is opening in Historic Downtown McKinney. (Courtesy Collective Coffee) Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop, is expected to open in Historic Downtown McKinney in early 2023. The coffee shop, to be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a new concept...
Best of 2022: Hot Crab, Sueño Modern Mex-Tex and more dining features from Richardson
Hot Crab's Combo D ($26.99) includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of shrimp and a half-pound of sausage. A lobster tail can be added for an extra $16.99. All combo meals are served with corn, egg and two potatoes. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of dining...
Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center
The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
Best of 2022: Williams Chicken, Jollibee and more top business updates from Lake Highlands-Lakewood
Jollibee's first North Texas location opened in Plano in 2020. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Lake Highlands and Lakewood based on website traffic in 2022. 1. Walmart updating, remodeling nearly 50 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth region. Walmart announced...
Art Wheel Studio in Roanoke focuses on European teaching methods
Anna Charaevski begins a painting in a group class. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Liliana Nedzelska, a Ukrainian native, earned a master’s degree in teaching fine arts from the Kyiv Cultural Institute. She said in 2004, she started teaching art from her home in Keller to her two sons and some of their friends because of the far-reaching benefits garnered from this activity.
Here are some businesses that have opened, are set to open in Flower Mound, Northlake
Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Flower Mound location Dec. 9. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Here are some business that are coming soon or have recently opened in Flower Mound and Northlake. Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will occupy a 42,282-square-foot distribution center in Northlake. The...
Tio Carlos in Keller features Mexican, Latin and Tex-Mex cuisine
Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador in the early 1980s. He started working in the restaurant industry in 1987 as a busboy. “I started when I was 19, and at that moment, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I loved it so much,” Benitez said. “I was intrigued by the atmosphere and wanted to learn everything.”
Dallas officials plan holiday closures of city facilities
All Dallas public libraries will be closed from Dec. 24-26 and from Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year’s, respectively. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The city of Dallas is planning to close several offices Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, according to a Dec. 16 press release.
Founded on decades of industry experience, CraftWay Kitchen offers elevated American cuisine in Plano
Super Food Salad with Ahi Tuna ($18) has organic greens, pickled beets, cucumbers and marinated tomatoes with a citrus vinaigrette. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Plano, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
Christmas tree recycling available throughout holiday season in Lewisville, Coppell
The cities of Lewisville and Coppell will offer Christmas tree recycling during the holiday season. (Courtesy Canva) The cities of Lewisville and Coppell will offer Christmas tree recycling during the holiday season. Live Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lewisville Lake Park soccer field until Jan. 13. The trees...
First McKinney Baptist Church, Salvation Army to open temporary warming stations
Two temporary warming stations will open in McKinney in response to the forecast freeze. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Stations will open in response to the forecast weekend winter freeze. The two MEOWS will not be available on the same days. The first location will open at...
Fertility Specialists of Texas bringing fertility treatment to Plano
Fertility Specialists of Texas is moving to Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fertility Specialists of Texas is set to relocate from Frisco to Plano at the end of January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The clinic will be located at 5736 SH 121. Fertility Specialists of Texas has six locations, and it offers a variety of fertility treatment options, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, preimplantation, egg freezing and more, according to its website.
Dallas ISD providing free meals during winter break
Dallas ISD is offering free meals throughout the winter break to all children 18 years and younger and students up to 21 with disabilities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas ISD is offering free meals throughout the winter break to all children age 18 and younger. The meals and snacks will be...
The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson
The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
La La Land Kind Cafe offering matcha, coffee in Richardson
La La Land Kind Cafe offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) La La Land Kind Cafe opened a Richardson location Sept. 17. The coffee shop is located at 242 W. Campbell Road, which previously housed a Great Outdoors Sub Shop. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. 469-248-2486. www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0