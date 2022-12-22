Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
China's Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world's second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
Albany Herald
Beijing to distribute Pfizer antiviral drug as Covid wave strains health system
Beijing will begin distributing Pfizer's Covid-19 drug Paxlovid to the city's community health centers in the coming days, state media reported Monday. The report comes as the city grapples with an unprecedented wave of infections that has severely strained its hospitals and emptied pharmacy shelves.
Albany Herald
China's top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar
China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities. The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that "relevant outbreak information" would instead...
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years.
Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk
A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
Albany Herald
Half-million Georgians could lose health coverage
ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid...
Albany Herald
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island. The incursions were made by 42 J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighter...
Albany Herald
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones enter its airspace
Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace on Monday, prompting the South Korean military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters, the country's defense ministry said. The ministry said South Korea's military fired shots at the drones, but added it couldn't confirm whether any drones were shot down.
Albany Herald
This year's top health-related Google searches are in, and Covid-19 is nowhere to be found
You can learn a lot from a search history. This month, Google released its annual "Year in Search" list to show which terms saw the highest spikes over the past year. The roundup offers some insight into what internet users around the world cared about, were curious about and concerned about in 2022.
Albany Herald
Death toll from sinking of Thai navy ship rises to 18
Thailand's navy said Sunday that the death toll from the sinking of one of its warships earlier in the week had risen to 18. The HTMS Sukhothai sank in severe weather early Monday, leaving dozens of its crew missing in stormy seas in the Gulf of Thailand.
Comments / 0