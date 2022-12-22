ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

China's Covid surge hits factories and consumer market

China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world's second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
Albany Herald

Beijing to distribute Pfizer antiviral drug as Covid wave strains health system

Beijing will begin distributing Pfizer's Covid-19 drug Paxlovid to the city's community health centers in the coming days, state media reported Monday. The report comes as the city grapples with an unprecedented wave of infections that has severely strained its hospitals and emptied pharmacy shelves.
Albany Herald

China's top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar

China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities. The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that "relevant outbreak information" would instead...
KRMG

Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk

A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
Albany Herald

Half-million Georgians could lose health coverage

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones enter its airspace

Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace on Monday, prompting the South Korean military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters, the country's defense ministry said. The ministry said South Korea's military fired shots at the drones, but added it couldn't confirm whether any drones were shot down.
Albany Herald

Death toll from sinking of Thai navy ship rises to 18

Thailand's navy said Sunday that the death toll from the sinking of one of its warships earlier in the week had risen to 18. The HTMS Sukhothai sank in severe weather early Monday, leaving dozens of its crew missing in stormy seas in the Gulf of Thailand.

