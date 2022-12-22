ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments

JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a rare rebuke of his presumed coalition allies for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his new government.
Channel 3000

Activists: Survey of Black people in US in its homestretch

More than 100 racial justice groups, led by a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, are making a last push on a large-scale survey that will be the basis for a public policy agenda focused on the needs of Black people who often are not as engaged in conventional public polling and opinion research.
Channel 3000

Military children grapple with parents being deployed over the holidays

Twenty-two-month-old Leo hits me playfully with his pillow. “Daddy pillow!” he says proudly. Daddy pillows — or mommy pillows, if it’s mom who’s deployed — are depictions of mom or dad in portable, squeezable and, most importantly, washable form. My kids have one — lots of military kids do — because they’re great for cuddling and pillow fights, especially when your dad is all the way in Qatar, like Leo’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy