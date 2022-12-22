Read full article on original website
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a rare rebuke of his presumed coalition allies for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his new government.
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years.
South Korean Warplane Crashes After Takeoff as North 'Violates' Air Space
Incursions by North Korean drones into South Korea follow the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by Pyongyang on December 23.
Activists: Survey of Black people in US in its homestretch
More than 100 racial justice groups, led by a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, are making a last push on a large-scale survey that will be the basis for a public policy agenda focused on the needs of Black people who often are not as engaged in conventional public polling and opinion research.
Biden signs vital $858 billion defense bill into law, nixing military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise, fund support for Ukraine and Taiwan and rescind the US military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. In a statement following the signing of...
Military children grapple with parents being deployed over the holidays
Twenty-two-month-old Leo hits me playfully with his pillow. “Daddy pillow!” he says proudly. Daddy pillows — or mommy pillows, if it’s mom who’s deployed — are depictions of mom or dad in portable, squeezable and, most importantly, washable form. My kids have one — lots of military kids do — because they’re great for cuddling and pillow fights, especially when your dad is all the way in Qatar, like Leo’s.
