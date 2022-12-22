Read full article on original website
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
CNBC
A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Where Did FTX's Missing $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigators Offer New Clues
Blockchain analytics firm Nansen and regulatory filings suggest that the seeds of FTX's disaster were sown when TerraUSD collapsed months earlier.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
