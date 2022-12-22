Man dead after shooting at Youngstown gas station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a shooting at a Youngstown gas station in Youngstown early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Shell gas station on the 1900 block of South Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. The victim is a 26-year-old man.

The Chevy Cruze had multiple bullet holes and the victim was found deceased in the driver seat. There were also shell casings found on the ground next to the car and glass from the car windows covered the parking spot.

Officers said the victim died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a police report, police were told the shooters were two men wearing all black and ski masks. The two supposedly took off running down Samuel Street after the shooting, cutting through yards.

Officers searched the area where the two men were seen running and found a handgun with an extended magazine and a knife.

This is the second time this year that someone was killed at the gas station. The first shooting happened in June.

Lieutenant Mohammad Awad stressed that police do not believe that the gas station is the issue.

“The business has a well-lit gas station, well-lit parking lot. They’re very cooperative with the police. They’re very friendly… they don’t allow riff-raff to hang out at the business. I think they’re just open a little bit later. People sometimes come here after leaving the bar,” said Lt. Awad.

The report states that the gas station has multiple surveillance cameras, including one that was pointed right at the victim’s car at the time of the shooting.

“We recovered some evidence. We’re going to be processing that evidence, reviewing the surveillance footage of the incident and trying to determine who exactly did it,” said Awad.

Jennifer Rodriguez contributed to this report.

