PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Epic Games Store Free Game for Dec 26 Is Death Stranding; Directors Cut Accidentally Given for a Short Time
For those living under a rock, Epic Games Store is offering 15 free titles, one every day till December 30. Gamers have received several games already to expand their collection of titles, such as Bloons TD 6, Sable, Horizon Chase Turbo and more. The free game for December 26 has been announced and it is none other than Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
IGN Plus: Grab Game Keys for Klang, Klang 2, Onsen Master, and More
IGN Rewards and IGN Plus are great subscription services, and we've been highlighting some of the cool discounts and perks of being a member for weeks now. This time, let me dive into perhaps the coolest part of being an IGN Plus member; the games (although no ads is MY favorite thing).
What to Expect From Nintendo in 2023
From the pedestrian to the zany, here's what to expect from Nintendo in 2023. Between Fire Emblem Engage, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know a few things about Nintendo's plans for 2023. But what about the games they haven't announced yet? Do they have something else like Nintendo Labo up their sleeves? Will we finally see Metroid Prime 4? There's a lot we know, some things we expect, and then stuff we can only hope for.
Fate Breaker Set
"Armor for the end times, handcrafted with love by Lunda." The Fate Breaker set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, VITALITY, and LUCK. Equipping the Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard grants the Raging Aftermath perk. After Kratos returns from Rage, he gets a brief buff to STRENGTH, DEFENSE, and RUNIC, and Stagger Resistance. The Fate Breaker Wraps grants Raging Fury I. This increases the rate at which Rage is gained by 10%. Adding the Fate Breaker Belt increases the Rage gain to 20%.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
Stranger Things Will Reportedly Get a Spinoff Anime Series
Stranger Things is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The show’s hasn’t finished yet, and fans are anticipating the final season that will finally reveal the conclusion of the story. Now, it seems like Stranger Things will get a spinoff anime series. According to a report...
Dr. Giblets Bounty
In this bounty, you'll be tasked with killing the brightest mind in the G3 Cartel, Dr. Giblets. A hermit known for developing the warp base technology used by the G3, Dr. Jon Giblets lives so far off the grid that even Gene has no leads on his location. Because of this, you'll need to do some detective work before heading out on this hit.
The Last of Us: Episode 3 to Have Major Twist, Showrunner Says Title Has Greatest Story in Gaming
The Last of Us is one of the most highly anticipated series that is set to come out in January. The HBO adaptation has the same setting as that of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game it's based on, but will also take its own route. Troy Baker, who voiced and...
Chapter 3 Chests and Items (Midgar)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 3: Monster.
Asus Chakram X Gaming Mouse - Review
One of the quickest ways to differentiate a product is to add a bunch of features that would be unique to the device. If you take the keyboard for an example, releasing a few modular pieces that adds a range of functionality like the Mountain Everest Max immediately sets it apart from the rest. For gaming headsets, throwing in ANC and a built-in mic for everyday use could entice users to invest in the product.
Sony PlayStation VR2 to Be Previewed at CES 2023; Leaked Jan 2023 List for PS Plus Essential Reveal Exciting Games
We're just days away from the start of CES 2023, which will take place in Las Vegas early next year. Along with many tech giants, Sony will be making an appearance with a press conference, taking place on January 4 at 5 PM PST/ 8 PM ET. Not much has been revealed about the company's long-awaited press conference, except for the fact that fans should expect to see some developments from the Sony Honda Mobility division.
La Isla Dorada and Post-Game
After collecting all the Dragon Stones and making it through B4 of The Snarl, you’re all set to unlock the Treasure of Treasures. Unfortunately, Captain Silverbones steals the booty from under your nose and forces you to follow him to La Isla Dorada. This guide is here to help you fend off Silverbones for the final battle of Dragon Quest Treasures.
Destiny 2: Awesome Warlock Helmet - Xur Location & Inventory (Dec. 23-27)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Graviton Forfeit, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Apotheosis Veil.
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
How to Connect a Switch to a TV
This page shows you how to connect a Nintendo Switch console to a television. Keep in mind, only the regular Nintendo Switch model and Nintendo Switch OLED come with a dock (shown below) and are meant to connect to a TV. The Nintendo Switch Lite model is not intended to be connected to a monitor or TV.
God of War: Ragnarok New Game+ Mode To Arrive in Spring 2023; GoW Series to be 'Incredibly True to the Source Material'
Many players are still trying to kick butt as Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok. However, most of them have been through all the Nine Realms countless times. Players want to experience the game now as the true God of War and push through the story with all of their powers and weapons from the endgame. This can only be possible through the New Game Plus mode, which isn't present in the hit PlayStation sequel yet.
Daily Deals: Grab a Spare PS5 DualSense Controller for $49.99
Since Christmas is tomorrow, hopefully you've wrapped up your holiday shopping for others and you have some spare change to spend on yourself. Today you can save on some deals that are better than what we saw on Black Friday. You can score a 2TB Crucial PS5 SSD for only $149.99, or a PS5 DualSense for $49.99, or you can watch Top Gun: Maverick for free via Paramount+ streaming service. These deals and more below.
