West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, December 22nd 2022

By Randy Bushover
 4 days ago

A Pizza Hut franchisee has revealed the site for a sixth restaurant in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area. This one will be on Transit Road near Shimer in Niagara County. Business First notes Maruti Empire also operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario.

Also from Business First - MDC Coast 24 LLC, a commercial real estate investment group based in San Diego, has purchased the Go Car Wash outlet on Military Road in the Town of Niagara for a reported $4.5 million.

Buffalo, NY ranked fifth on the Realtor.com® 2023 Top housing markets forecast.  The forecast took into consideration areas seen as poised for the strongest combined growth in home sales and listing prices in the coming year.  The communities selected also have seen lower price increases and a relatively smaller affordability crunch compared to other U.S. markets.

Jamie Decker has been named the new executive director of the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce.

News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
BUFFALO, NY
police1.com

After a long night of rescues, N.Y. deputies reach child trapped in a car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All night long, deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office were out in the blizzard, searching for motorists stranded in their vehicles. The worst conditions they faced were around Clarence and Grand Island, said Undersheriff William Cooley, which he called "our ground zero." Like most anyone...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

South Korean Tourists Stuck In Snow Make An Interesting Blizzard For WNY Couple

There's been a lot of depressing and sad news this weekend due to the blizzard in Buffalo, but this story is heart warming! A tour bus carrying 10 tourists, most from South Korea, who were headed to Niagara Falls, ended up getting stuck in snow during the blizzard. Imagine being from a different country, coming to see Niagara Falls, but instead, seeing snow, ice, and whiteout conditions. As much as the tourists were surprised by the situation they found themselves in, a Williamsville couple was just as surprised by the unexpected house guests they were about to have. Alexander Campagna, a dentist, shared a photo of what became maybe the most interesting blizzard holiday dinner ever in WNY,
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
