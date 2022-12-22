West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, December 22nd 2022

A Pizza Hut franchisee has revealed the site for a sixth restaurant in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area. This one will be on Transit Road near Shimer in Niagara County. Business First notes Maruti Empire also operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario.

Also from Business First - MDC Coast 24 LLC, a commercial real estate investment group based in San Diego, has purchased the Go Car Wash outlet on Military Road in the Town of Niagara for a reported $4.5 million.

Buffalo, NY ranked fifth on the Realtor.com® 2023 Top housing markets forecast. The forecast took into consideration areas seen as poised for the strongest combined growth in home sales and listing prices in the coming year. The communities selected also have seen lower price increases and a relatively smaller affordability crunch compared to other U.S. markets.

Jamie Decker has been named the new executive director of the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce.