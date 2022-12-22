ORR's new hockey coach a part of 2 National championship trips with Boston University

Hockey has been a part of Braly Hiller’s life for as long as she can remember.

“As soon as I could walk, I was on skates,” said the 30-year-old Marion resident. “I’ve been playing hockey since I was five years old.

“I’m such a hockey person. I’ve been a rink rat. I grew up in a rink. It’s my home away from home. Hockey is such a huge part of my life. I’ve been skating my whole life.”

Hiller is hoping to pass on her vast knowledge, love and passion for the sport as Old Rochester’s new girls hockey coach.

“It doesn’t feel like a job,” Hiller said. “It’s my passion.

“I’d love to build this program and see where I can take it.”

An assistant coach under Ted Drew for the last three years, Hiller jumped at the opportunity to fill his shoes when he stepped down in the offseason.

“When he retired, I figured I’d throw my hat in the ring and give it a shot,” she said.

While Hiller has coached various youth teams since she was a teenager, this is her first time as a high school varsity head coach. She’s enlisted her father, Jay, as an assistant coach on her staff.

“My dad coached the boys program at Old Rochester for more than a decade,” she said. “This is my first time head coaching so I asked him to coach with me. He’s taught me how to be a coach and instilled that love of hockey in me. Who better to help navigate this with me?”

Braly Hiller grew up playing for the Hetland Panthers in New Bedford.

“Around age nine or 10, I switched to goalie,” she said. “I fell in love with it and ended up playing goalie through college.”

After a solid high school career at Tabor Academy, Hiller went on to play at Boston University and was on the team for three Hockey East titles and two National Championship appearances as the backup goalie.

“While I was at BU, I lucked out,” said Hiller, a 2014 Boston University graduate. “We ended up playing in the National Championship game my freshman and junior years. We lost both times, but the experience was just amazing. Being able to play against those caliber of players and be in that environment was amazing.

“We had a really successful four years that I take a lot of pride in. I wouldn’t change the experience at all. I didn't play a ton of minutes at BU, but that also taught me how to play your role. It’s not always about you, but what’s best for your team.”

Hiller takes over an Old Rochester team that won just three games in 2021-22.

“It’s mostly a young team,” she said. “We only have five seniors. Most of our players are underclassmen. For a tangible goal, I’d like to see if we’d get a little closer to .500.”

Hiller said she already feels connected to this year’s team.

“This year’s seniors were freshmen when I started so it helps,” she said. “It’s also a good change of pace for them to have a female head coach. When I was growing up, female coaches were hard to come by. Being a younger person I hope they can relate to me better, but know that I’m their coach before I’m their friend.”

Old Rochester athletic director Bill Tilden added, “The kids are ranting and raving about her. She is easy to work with while having high expectations for her players and team.”

Besides finding someone to play goalie and securing rink time for practice, Hiller said the biggest challenge so far has been figuring out how to manage a co-op of seven schools — Old Rochester, Bourne, Wareham, Upper Cape, Mashpee, Middleboro and Apponequet.

“The hardest part is the administrative stuff,” she said. “With seven different schools, it’s trying to keep everybody on the same page.”

Tilden added, “She is very well organized and the players know the practice game plan in advance.”

Hiller hopes the experience her players get from participating with Old Rochester hockey will give them a solid foundation for their futures on and off the ice.

“For me, it’s always to teach the girls more than just hockey,” she said. “There are a lot of life lessons you can get out of sports. I’ve learned a lot through hockey. Sports are the best way to give kids a chance to be successful in their adult lives.”

Hiller works for her family’s business, Hiller Fuels, in Marion and plays for the South Shore Women’s Hockey League in her spare time.