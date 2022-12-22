ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladeville, TN

OBITUARY: Wayne Foster

By Jennifer Haley
 4 days ago

Mr. Wayne Foster, age 84 of Gladeville, Tennessee passed away on December 19, 2022, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Born Charles Wayne Foster on September 15, 1938, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Charlie Max and Margaret Elizabeth Nance Foster.

He retired from First American National Bank after forty four years of service. He then came to work at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home where he had worked for the past twenty one years.

He was an active member of Gladeville United Methodist Church where he had been a member for seventy five years. He served as lay leader, treasurer, song leader, Sunday school teacher, and sang in the choir. He was known for welcoming every new visitor who walked through the church doors. He had served in the Tennessee National Guard, and was very active in the Gladeville United Methodist Men’s Club. He also oversaw the Caraway Cemetery and served as the treasurer.

He is survived by his wife of fifty seven years, Carolyn Durham Foster; three children: Laurie (Ian) Kincaid; John (Casey) Foster, and Chuck (Melissa) Foster; four grandchildren: Drew & Emily Kincaid, and Ashley & Karli Foster; sister, Nancy “Babs” Parker; and brother, Eddie (Marlene) Foster; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Mr. Wayne Foster will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Gladeville United Methodist Church with Pastor Moses Han and Rev. Joe Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Caraway Cemetery. Visitation will be at Gladeville United Methodist Church on Wednesday 2–8 PM and Thursday after 11 AM.

Honorary Pallbearers: Margaret Gwaltney, James Edwin & Judy Swain, Richard & Susan Cardwell, Bruce & Kathy Jones, David Brooks, Clark McKinney, and the staff of Ligon & Bobo.

Active Pallbearers: Gary Parker, Christopher Foster, Drew Kincaid, Wayne Ethridge, Kenny Risner, Jeremy Snyder, and Jerry Jones.

Memorials may be made to Gladeville United Methodist Men’s Club or Caraway Cemetery.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142

