These North Jersey restaurants are open for New Year's Eve dinner

By Citlalli Godinez, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago
Your dinner on New Year's Eve will be your final meal of 2022 — so make it one to remember. After all, what better way is there to say goodbye to the current year and welcome the new than by eating course after course of fantastic food?

Here are a few restaurants in North Jersey that are hosting special dinners on New Year's Eve and what you can expect from each. Some examples can be found in Bergen, Passaic, Hudson and Union counties. Check with the restaurants and their websites for more details before you go on New Year's Eve before you start 2023.

Anthony David's

What: Three multi-course dinners. The first will be three courses, the second four courses, and the third four courses with a champagne toast and party favors. Some options on the menu include appetizers like spicy tuna tartar, artichokes, with your choice of an entrée of salmon or duck, and cherry coconut bread pudding for dessert. The latest seating will have a choice of a pasta mid course with your choice of cavatelli, bolognese, or risotto.

When: 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

How much: $60 for 5 p.m. dinner; $95 for 7 p.m. dinner; $125 for 9:30 p.m. dinner

Go: 953 Bloomfield St., Hoboken; 201-222-8399, anthonydavids.com.

Bin 14

What: Three multi-course dinners. The first will be three courses, the second four courses, and the third four courses with a champagne toast and party favors. Some options on the menu include appetizers like pumpkin tortellini, entrees including fish, lamb, and for dessert a pumpkin cheesecake. A pasta mid course will be served for the last two seatings (tortellini, bolognese, or gnocchi.)

When: 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

How much: $60 for 5 p.m. dinner; $95 for 7 p.m. dinner; $125 for 9:30 p.m. dinner

Go: 1314 Washington St., Hoboken; 201-963-9463, bin14.com.

Viaggio

What: Four-course Italian dinner. Menu highlights include calamari fritti, arugula insalata, spaghetti Frutti di mare, pappardelle, pork loin, and desserts like vanilla cheesecake and salted caramel chocolate tart.

When: Seatings from 4 to 10 p.m. Each seating is two hours. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

How much: $125 (tip and tax not included)

Go: 1055 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne; 973-706-7277, viaggioristorante.com.

Madeleine's Petit Paris

What: A multi-course dinner with no dancing, music, or ball drop celebration. Menu highlights include: grilled salmon Vermouth, filet mignon, pork medallions Normand and crème brulee, Madeleine cookies for dessert.

When: Seating between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

How much: $85 per person: choice of one appetizer, one entrée, and one dessert.

Go: 416 Tappan Road, Northvale; 201-767-0063, madeleinespetitparis.com.

Sirenetta

What: Two multi-course dinners. The first will be three courses and the second four courses with live music, a midnight toast, and festive party favors. Some menu highlights include: antipasto, house-made pasta, and entrees like chocolate spaghetti with king crab, duck breast with black truffle, and much more. Sirenetta is also having a Backstage Lounge party from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with a general admission ticket starting at $195. Each ticket includes a venetian dessert table, midnight toast, party favors, and a premium open bar.

When: Early seating available from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and late seating at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

How much: $85 for 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. dinner and $155 for 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. seating. Both prices do not include drinks.

Go: 1039 Washington St., Hoboken; 201-683-9900, https://www.sirenettahoboken.com/

Sorellina

What: Two multi-course dinners. The first will be three courses and the second four courses with live music, a midnight toast, and festive party favors. Some menu highlights include: antipasti like calamari Fritti, entrees like rigatoni bolognese, truffle ravioli, and for dessert, your choice of house made dessert or gelato.

When: Early seating available from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and late seating at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

How much: $75 for 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. dinner and $125 for 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. seating. Both prices do not include drinks.

Go: 1036 Washington St., Hoboken; 201-963-3333, https://www.sorellinahoboken.com/

Shannon Rose

What: The annual New Year's Eve party with a five-hour open bar, four-course menu, champagne toast, late night snack buffet and live entertainment. Menu highlights include a mixed greens salad, shrimp cocktail, potato leek soup, Brussel sprouts, a salmon entrée, chicken Milanese, short rib, and NY cheesecake or chocolate cake for dessert. All seating throughout the night will be a first come first serve basis.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

How much: $125

Go: 98 Kingsland Road, Clifton, 973-284-0200. 1200 NJ-17, Ramsey, 201-962-7602; theshannonrose.com.

Summit House

What: A four-course or seven-course dinner all depending on your seating time preference. Some menu highlights include scallop crudo, risotto, dry aged ribeye, warm crab, halibut, and baked Alaska for dessert which is a pistachio and vanilla ice cream, chocolate cake, gold flakes, toasted meringue.

When: Early seating will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and late seating from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

How much: $125 plus optional wine pairing for 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and $175 plus optional wine pairing for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They also have a children's menu available for $35.

Go: 395 Springfield Ave., Summit; 908-273-6000, summithousenj.com.

Mr. Crabby's

What: Previously known as Morris Tap and Grill, Mr. Crabby's will be a three-course meal with complementary champagne. Some menu highlights include: wedge salad, lump crab meat cocktail, burrata, filet mignon, pasta primavera, and bacon wrapped scallops. Their theme this year for their New Year's Eve celebration is the Great Gatsby so dress accordingly!

When: They will open at 11 a.m. and will serve a complimentary breakfast buffet at 1 a.m.

How much: $85

Go: 500 NJ-10, Randolph; 973-891-1776, morristapandgrill.com.

