Lowndes County, GA

WALB 10

Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense. Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. Albany drilling company warns well users, others...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue. In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta issues freeze warning

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is issuing a freeze warning and asking business to shut off sprinkler systems. The City of Valdosta is asking businesses NOT to run their sprinkler systems from Thursday, December 22, 2022, to December 31, 2022. We also urge drivers to be aware of potential ice on the roads, use caution, and drive carefully.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta announces lane closure

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta warns motorists of upcoming lane closures to urge drivers to be cautious and follow traffic directions. On January 1, 2023, through January 5, 2023, there will be lane closures on the outside lanes between Twin St and Gornto Rd. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic control devices set in place.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
theapopkavoice.com

If cold weather is expected, should I cover my plants?

When freezing or near-freezing temperatures hit the state, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in any given Florida winter. So we went to Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County horticulture agent, to ask some burning questions about protecting plants amid the coldest Florida nights.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
douglasnow.com

Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas

Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
Waycross Journal-Herald

Police Chase from Pierce to Ware

A driver speeding from Pierce County into Ware County was arrested Sunday after the pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the vehicle to stop on U.S. 1 at the Alma Highway. Malachi Tyrone Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody and charged with numerous traffic violations...
WARE COUNTY, GA

