WALB 10
Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures
WCTV
Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
WCTV
WCTV
Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing across the region later this week. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. In Leon County, the Kearney Center will...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta issues freeze warning
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is issuing a freeze warning and asking business to shut off sprinkler systems. The City of Valdosta is asking businesses NOT to run their sprinkler systems from Thursday, December 22, 2022, to December 31, 2022. We also urge drivers to be aware of potential ice on the roads, use caution, and drive carefully.
Multiple people injured following explosion in Jefferson County
Two people were injured following an explosion in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta warns motorists of upcoming lane closures to urge drivers to be cautious and follow traffic directions. On January 1, 2023, through January 5, 2023, there will be lane closures on the outside lanes between Twin St and Gornto Rd. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic control devices set in place.
WALB 10
Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people lined up on Wednesday as Second Harvest of South Georgia held another food distribution in Valdosta. They have 6 truckloads ready to feed over 1,000 people here in South Georgia. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20,000,000...
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
WALB 10
Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Santa Claus has officially come to town. Jay Ridenhower ( also known as Santa) has been decking the halls for 20 years. He transforms into the legendary man for the holidays. To him, it’s his way of giving back to the community. “There are a...
Community rallies behind 8-year-old Rhea Mills diagnosed with rare cancer
Friends, family, and co-workers of the Mills Family come together to support Rhea Mills who was recently diagnosed with cancer and received a leg amputation.
mycbs4.com
Investigators believe they found body of missing Suwannee County woman Deborah Lanham
Suwannee County — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says investigators found a body Tuesday of an adult female in Hamilton County. They believe it is the body of missing 59-year-old Deborah Lanham. The Sheriff's Office says Lanham was reported missing on December 14th. They believe a crime may have...
theapopkavoice.com
If cold weather is expected, should I cover my plants?
When freezing or near-freezing temperatures hit the state, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience freezing temperatures in any given Florida winter. So we went to Mark Tancig, UF/IFAS Extension Leon County horticulture agent, to ask some burning questions about protecting plants amid the coldest Florida nights.
douglasnow.com
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
mycbs4.com
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
WALB 10
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
WCTV
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
Dollar General hit with OSHA violations at Thomasville store
THOMASVILLE — Federal workplace safety and health inspectors continue to find workplace hazards, despite levies of more than $15 million in fines since 2017, at Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC facilities exposing their workers to unsafe conditions, this time at a Thomasville retail store. On June 14, 2022,...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Police Chase from Pierce to Ware
A driver speeding from Pierce County into Ware County was arrested Sunday after the pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the vehicle to stop on U.S. 1 at the Alma Highway. Malachi Tyrone Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody and charged with numerous traffic violations...
