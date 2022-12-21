Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Transit Agencies Are Teetering Over a Fiscal Cliff. Who Will Save Them?
Bay Area Transit Agencies Are Teetering Over a Fiscal Cliff. Who Will Save Them?. Six months. That’s how long Caltrain can stretch federal funding to cover its operations if it can’t refill its coffers. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and BART, meanwhile, each have about two years to get their money right.
sfstandard.com
Who’s on BART at 5 a.m.? An Emotional Journey With Early-Morning Riders
Every weekday, BART’s trains shuttle approximately 150,000 passengers to all corners of the San Francisco Bay Area. While this number is a shell of what ridership looked like pre-pandemic, there are still thousands of people that use and rely on these trains every day. A fraction of those people—about 2,000 of them—get on during the first hour of service, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
sfstandard.com
SF’s Car-Free Embarcadero Plan Has Some Shop Owners in a Tizzy
A plan to remove cars from the Embarcadero is brewing, but business owner’s reactions to the idea have been mixed. “I’m going to shoot myself from these ideas,” said Bob Mudawar, who has run the Village Market inside the Ferry Building since 2003. Mudawar does deliveries to...
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
KTVU FOX 2
Canceled flights at Bay Area airports
San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
newsnationnow.com
California county to ban background checks for housing
(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
Suspect arrested after running red light, crashing into cars in SF's SoMa district
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after running a red light and crashing into several parked cars in the South of Market (SoMa) district, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Brannan and 3rd Street. After crashing into the vehicles, the suspect […]
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
BART drops one of Bay Area's trendiest holiday fits in 2022
Some of the year’s freshest and most exclusive Bay Area fashion is being sold by BART. You read that right. The transit agency’s ugly holiday sweaters have become nearly as difficult to purchase as a pair of Jordan 1 highs on the SNKRS app. The baby blue sweaters, which feature a BART train decorated with...
sfstandard.com
Historic SF Building Could Be First Office-to-Homes Conversion Since the Pandemic
Preliminary plans have been filed to transform a portion of the historic Warfield Building in the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood into 34 apartments—in what would be the first office-to-residential conversion since the pandemic. The plans to transform the building at 988 Market St. were filed by San Francisco developer...
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
Judges rank which San Francisco fire station is best decorated for the holidays
The winner gets three prizes they will donate to local charities of their choice. However, firefighters say the event is all about creating a sense of community during a tough time.
Here are the 10 worst cities for package theft
Story at a glance The Bay Area is the worst place for package theft, according to a new report. A SafeWise report released Wednesday ranks cities across the country based on the frequency that residents reported parcels and packages stolen from their front porches or stoops. The home security analysis website said in a…
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland dealership gifts minivan to mother of five
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car dealership gifted a mother of five with a special surprise just before Christmas. Bryson Hicks, the general manager of Honda of Oakland, reached out to Storyline Church on Broadway Avenue next door to see if they had any families in need. The church let the...
diablomag.com
East Bay Hidden Secrets
From hard-to-find paths in Berkeley to handmade birdhouses in Lafayette to an ancient tree in the Tri-Valley, here are a few of the unique delights hidden throughout the East Bay. Berkeley’s Secret Paths. A great way to explore Berkeley is by walking the more than 100 pathways tucked between...
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla driver blames self-driving mode for 8-vehicle crash on Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO - The driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S involved in an eight-vehicle crash Thanksgiving Day on the Bay Bridge told police he was in Full-Self Driving mode, which had malfunctioned, according to a CHP report obtained by Reuters. The Nov. 24 crash on Interstate-80 near Treasure Island...
