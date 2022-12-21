ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s on BART at 5 a.m.? An Emotional Journey With Early-Morning Riders

Every weekday, BART’s trains shuttle approximately 150,000 passengers to all corners of the San Francisco Bay Area. While this number is a shell of what ridership looked like pre-pandemic, there are still thousands of people that use and rely on these trains every day. A fraction of those people—about 2,000 of them—get on during the first hour of service, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
NEW YORK STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Canceled flights at Bay Area airports

San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
OAKLAND, CA
newsnationnow.com

California county to ban background checks for housing

(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Eater

These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

BART drops one of Bay Area's trendiest holiday fits in 2022

Some of the year’s freshest and most exclusive Bay Area fashion is being sold by BART. You read that right. The transit agency’s ugly holiday sweaters have become nearly as difficult to purchase as a pair of Jordan 1 highs on the SNKRS app. The baby blue sweaters, which feature a BART train decorated with...
The Hill

Here are the 10 worst cities for package theft

Story at a glance The Bay Area is the worst place for package theft, according to a new report.   A SafeWise report released Wednesday ranks cities across the country based on the frequency that residents reported parcels and packages stolen from their front porches or stoops.   The home security analysis website said in a…
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live

When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland dealership gifts minivan to mother of five

OAKLAND, Calif. - A car dealership gifted a mother of five with a special surprise just before Christmas. Bryson Hicks, the general manager of Honda of Oakland, reached out to Storyline Church on Broadway Avenue next door to see if they had any families in need. The church let the...
OAKLAND, CA
diablomag.com

East Bay Hidden Secrets

From hard-to-find paths in Berkeley to handmade birdhouses in Lafayette to an ancient tree in the Tri-Valley, here are a few of the unique delights hidden throughout the East Bay. Berkeley’s Secret Paths. A great way to explore Berkeley is by walking the more than 100 pathways tucked between...
BERKELEY, CA

