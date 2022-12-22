Read full article on original website
Prices of Donald Trump’s NFT Collection Plummet More Than 70%
The value and number of transactions using Trump NFTs continue to fall. Those who purchased shares for $99 each still have a profit margin of 182%. After a few days of being the center of crypto and social media attention due to former president Donald Trump’s NFT collection, the buzz around the digital collectable seems to have faded away. The NFT collection seems to be fighting for survival as the value and number of transactions using Trump NFTs continue to fall.
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Bans Cuban Creators Citing U.S Sanctions
OpenSea insisted that it is only abiding with federal sanctions legislation. The U.S sanctions on Cuba are implemented through a number of different laws. OpenSea, the biggest marketplace for NFTs, said today that it is prohibiting digital artists from all nations sanctioned by the United States, including Cuba, because of the embargo imposed by Washington.
FTX indemnifies $12 million as security before filing for its Bankruptcy
FTX paid its lawyers a whopping $12 million as a retainer to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. District Judge Ronnie Abrams steps down from the FTX case. The FTX crypto exchange became obsolete after its sister company Alameda Research had its felonious hands over the FTX Users’ funds. FTX along with its 130 more affiliated companies commenced their voluntary chapter 11 under the U.S. Bankruptcy code.
