The value and number of transactions using Trump NFTs continue to fall. Those who purchased shares for $99 each still have a profit margin of 182%. After a few days of being the center of crypto and social media attention due to former president Donald Trump’s NFT collection, the buzz around the digital collectable seems to have faded away. The NFT collection seems to be fighting for survival as the value and number of transactions using Trump NFTs continue to fall.

4 HOURS AGO